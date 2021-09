Is there such a thing as the perfect exposure? To get the perfect exposure, you will first need to identify the main subject of the picture you are taking. If you’re taking a portrait of a couple against a backlit background, the likely subject would be the faces of the couple. So focus your efforts on getting the exposure of the faces correct, and ignore the background. In this scenario, you obviously cannot blindly follow your camera’s exposure meter, which would cause your couple’s faces to be underexposed (the severity of the underexposure depends on the light ratio between background and subject).

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 9 DAYS AGO