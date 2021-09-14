CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Xbox PC App Now Features Remote Play And xCloud Streaming

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news! As of today, Microsoft has begun publicly rolling out Remote Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming integration into the Xbox App for Windows 10, meaning you can stream your favourite console games on your PC. In regards to xCloud, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries can access...

