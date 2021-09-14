Kroger, Instacart Launch 30-Minute Convenience Delivery as Consumers Expect Speedy Fulfillment

Rather than bending over backwards to bring consumers to them, restaurants are increasingly investing resources in meeting consumers where they are. In its most literal usage, this takes the form of restaurants delivering to customers’ doors more than ever. However, the trend has ripples beyond just the shift to delivery. When it comes to restaurants’ physical footprints, for instance, many chains are opening non-traditional locations that make their brands more accessible than ever.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO