Kroger, Instacart Launch 30-Minute Convenience Delivery as Consumers Expect Speedy Fulfillment
Grocery giant Kroger announced on Tuesday (Sept. 14) that it is launching "Kroger Delivery Now" in partnership with Instacart. The delivery service, which fulfills online convenience orders within 30 minutes, is available across the United States, both through Kroger's digital ordering platforms and through Instacart's new "Convenience Hub," which was also announced on Tuesday.
