NICK SUZUKI SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON THE KOTKANIEMI OFFER SHEET SITUATION

It was a sight all Montreal Canadiens fans were waiting to see as Carey Price took to the ice at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Quebec on Thursday. Earlier this week, Price told NHL.com reporter Dave Stubbs that he wasn't sure when he would resume skating, and would be continuing his off-ice rehab until he could give it a go on the ice. The 34-year-old had off-season knee surgery to clean up a torn meniscus, which was discovered after the Canadiens' magical playoff run ended in defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO