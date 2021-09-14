CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

By Aleia Woods
 7 days ago
Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.

Blueface Responds To Bouncer Attack With 'Scarface' Quote

Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has spoken out for the first time since footage surfaced of him and his crew beating a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The incident took place on Sunday night (September 12) after Blueface was reportedly asked for indentification to get into the club. Witnesses claim Blueface said he was a famous rapper and Googled himself to prove it, but he was denied entry. This is when he and his friends attacked the bouncer, taking multiple punches to his face and kicking the man while he was on the floor.
Blueface and Friends Allegedly Attack Bouncer at California Nightclub (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/14, 9:25 a.m. ET: Video reportedly shows Blueface and three other men attacking the bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge. Obtained by TMZ, the clip shows the fight began in the club’s entrance, where one of the people in the rapper’s crew apparently threw the first punch, with Blueface and the other men following suit. The outlet reports that a woman seemed to be recording the incident, which also appears to show Blueface stomping the bouncer as the altercation continues.
Blueface Accused of Attacking Club Bouncer, Battery Report Taken

Blueface allegedly attacked a club bouncer with the help of his 2 pals, leaving the dude in stitches ... and now, cops are on the case. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Blueface tried rolling up to Skinny's Lounge late Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley, but got stopped at the door by a security guard who asked to see his ID.
