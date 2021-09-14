Mommy Vlogger Deletes YouTube Channel After Getting Caught Forcing Her Kid To Cry On Camera
The world of mommy vlogging is getting pretty disturbing…. Influencer Jordan Cheyenne was SLAMMED on social media last week for an upsetting clip featuring her 9-year-old son. The YouTuber, who markets herself as a “beauty and lifestyle content creator,” has frequently posted vlogs over the years about raising her son Christian as a single mom. But in this particular instance, followers got a peek behind the curtain at the uncomfortable way this content gets made.talesbuzz.com
