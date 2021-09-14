CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mommy Vlogger Deletes YouTube Channel After Getting Caught Forcing Her Kid To Cry On Camera

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of mommy vlogging is getting pretty disturbing…. Influencer Jordan Cheyenne was SLAMMED on social media last week for an upsetting clip featuring her 9-year-old son. The YouTuber, who markets herself as a “beauty and lifestyle content creator,” has frequently posted vlogs over the years about raising her son Christian as a single mom. But in this particular instance, followers got a peek behind the curtain at the uncomfortable way this content gets made.

YouTuber under fire after asking her son to cry for video thumbnail

YouTube vlogger Jordan Cheyenne is facing backlash, with fans accusing her of using her emotionally distressed son to garner views in a video. Jordan Cheyenne is a lifestyle vlogger from California, with over 530,000 subscribers. Mainly capturing content depicting her family life and fitness tips, the YouTuber has been under fire from the Twitter community for one of her latest videos.
