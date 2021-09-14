CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

By Bobby Guy
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harriet Quimby was born in Coldwater and grew up in northern Michigan. She would soar to fame as a pioneering pilot and Hollywood actress before her tragic end. As the National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrined Harriet Quimby, they declared, "She was as bold and tenacious as she was beautiful." Quimby built a larger than life persona as not only the first American woman to be granted a pilot's license, but also the first female to fly across the English Channel.

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Hundreds of Adult Fish Died in Michigan From Herpes

This past summer, people were left confused when a bunch of fish randomly died in Lake Orion. The Michigan DNR got involved and have just completed their investigation determining that 300 to 600 common carp died after contracting koi herpesvirus (KHV). The DNR says this virus is specific to the carp, koi, and goldfish and does not affect any other fish, animal, or human. However, it usually ends up infecting and killing these fish in the masses.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

These 30 Michigan Counties No Longer Exist

Michigan has been a state since 1837. Making our state the 26th to enter the union. With that being said, this state has been around for a while now and has undergone some changes. Michigan has also had four state constitutions since joining the union as well, just a little side history fact for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The 9 Most Eye-Catching Michigan Vinyl Stickers on Etsy

Confession: I love stickers. Vinyl stickers, stickers for the car, all kinds of stickers. I'm sure it's related to some fleeting feeling of joy I experienced as a child or something along those lines but...here we are. Much like books, I find myself buying stacks of stickers with no plans...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Arcadia Township, MI
State
California State
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Manistee, MI
98.7 WFGR

Big Gretch Celebrates Michigan’s Argriculture

To the song "Lazy Sunday", Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was picking apples at an orchard. It was her effort to acknowledge Michigan's agriculture business. "We're preparing for fall Pure Michigan style - that means supporting small businesses and showing off why we are the best state for agriculture." @biggretchwhitmerWe’re preparing...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Quimby
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Medical Marijuana Caregivers Say No To Proposed Limits

Michigan Medical marijuana caregivers are saying no to some new proposed limits on how many plants they can grow. When marijuana started to become legal for medical purposes in the state of Michigan, it was independent growers, cultivating cannabis usually at home, either in a grow room or outdoors. They were allowed to grow 72 plants and have five patients.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Motion Pictures#Common Sense#Pilot#American#Aero Club Of America#The English Channel
98.7 WFGR

Hey Michigan: “Don’t Worry, Be Happy!”

Now this song will get stuck in your head all day... Do you remember the Bobby McFerrin song "Don't Worry, Be Happy!". Well just how happy are you!?. The financial website WalletHub.com has put together their list of 2021's Happiest States in America. They compared the 50 states and rated them on 31 key indicators of happiness. Some of the indicators they used included income growth, the unemployment rate, as well as the depression rate in each state. Some of the other key metrics included Money Problems, Productivity Levels, and Adequate Sleep Rates.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

West Michigan Hayride Spots

Breathing in the crisp fall air, bouncing around in a wagon full of hay is nearly a requirement in Michigan during the Fall. If you're ready to have some wholesome fun, here is a list of West Michigan Hayride Spots:. Wells Orchards:. Located at 8993 Kenowa Ave in grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

WMU Has Hurricane Simulator That Tests Building Materials

Western Michigan University has a hurricane simulator that is used by researchers to test building materials and how they hold up to hurricane force winds. As we saw with Hurricane Ida that recently hit Louisiana, the destruction that was left behind is just unreal but seems to be happening more frequently in the last ten years.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Facebook
98.7 WFGR

Update: FOUND! Woman Reported Missing Is Located and Safe

Update 9/15/2021: The 21-year-old who was reported missing has been located and is safe. Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old Bay City woman who was last seen in Lansing on August 23, 2021. Friends and family of Amaya Burel are searching for the missing 21-year-old. Amaya is...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Update: HopCat Cosmik French Fry Seasoning Answer

Last week on Grand Rapids Reddit, a debate began over the seasoning of the HopCat French Fries. The OG article is below. However, one investigative person revealed the container holding the seasoning. It does list the ingredients used to flavor the fries. Klargon_From_Space posted,. "Do what you will with this...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy