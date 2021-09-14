The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

Now this song will get stuck in your head all day... Do you remember the Bobby McFerrin song "Don't Worry, Be Happy!". Well just how happy are you!?. The financial website WalletHub.com has put together their list of 2021's Happiest States in America. They compared the 50 states and rated them on 31 key indicators of happiness. Some of the indicators they used included income growth, the unemployment rate, as well as the depression rate in each state. Some of the other key metrics included Money Problems, Productivity Levels, and Adequate Sleep Rates.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO