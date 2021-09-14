CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks diverge ahead of key inflation data in the United States.

By George Mackie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks diverge ahead of key inflation data in the United States. Stock markets were largely lower on Tuesday, with all eyes on the latest US inflation statistics, as recent price spikes around the world threaten to undermine the economy’s recovery. Markets were watching to see if Tuesday’s report on US...

theedgemarkets.com

Indonesian shares lead Asia recovery on Evergrande assurance

(Sept 22): Indonesian shares jumped nearly 1% on Wednesday to lead gains among most emerging Asian equities, as China Evergrande's promise to pay some bond interest calmed nerves, while Singapore stocks hit four-month lows due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Shares in Manila moved further away from multi-week lows...
STOCKS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stocks opened with gains Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225 points, or 0.7%, to 34,144, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,374 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 14,773. The Fed will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. Investors will be looking for indications to the timing of the eventual tapering of the Fed's monthly asset purchases, while also paying close attention to updated forecasts on the path of interest rates.
STOCKS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
investing.com

Stocks hold gains, dollar strengthens after Fed flags taper soon

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock markets trimmed gains in choppy trading on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve cleared the way for the central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases soon. Asset price moves were volatile following the Fed's latest policy...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. "The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the rise in Covid-19 cases has slowed their recovery," the FOMC statement said, stressing that the bounceback is dependent on the course of the pandemic. hs/cs
BUSINESS
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

