For the second time in a week, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has said he is considering levying fines against insurance companies that continue to refuse to comply with his emergency directive to cover the temporary living expenses of policyholders who evacuated during Hurricane Ida. “What I would do is find that they are not […] The post Insurance commissioner doubles down as State Farm refuses to cover evacuation costs appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO