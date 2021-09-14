Which law firms are advising on Intuit’s $12-bln Mailchimp deal?

Intuit offices in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Three law firms — Latham & Watkins, King & Spalding and McDermott Will & Emery — are arranging accounting and tax software provider Intuit Inc’s $12 billion plans to purchase digital marketing company Mailchimp.

The deal, announced on Monday afternoon, comes after TurboTax maker Intuit expanded its offerings through the acquisition of credit report provider Credit Karma last year.

Mountain View, California-based Intuit is working with longtime adviser Latham on the deal. The firm’s team is led by corporate partner and Global co-chair of the firm’s mergers & acquisitions practice, Luke Bergstrom.

The Latham attorney has supported Intuit on many of its acquisitions and sales, including its roughly $7.1 billion cash acquisition of Credit Karma.

On the other side of the deal, Mailchimp has tapped a King & Spalding deal team including Atlanta corporate partners Justin King, Erik Belenky and Keith Townsend.

King, the co-leader of the firm’s financial technology group, has represented Mailchimp on multiple acquisitions and other transactions. Last year, he contributed to the Atlanta-based company’s purchases of e-commerce software maker Reaction Commerce and survey tools maker BigTeam, according to his firm profile.

A McDermott team led by private client and wealth partner Richard Lang and M&A partner Wilson Chu advised Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius.

Intuit’s financial adviser on the Mailchimp acquisition is Morgan Stanley & Co LLC; Mailchimp’s is Qatalyst Partners.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the second quarter in Intuit’s 2022 fiscal year.