NZD/USD dropped to fresh three-week lows on Tuesday. US Dollar Index steadies around 93.20, looks to close flat. Wall Street's main indexes cling to small daily gains. After closing the previous three trading days in the negative territory, the NZD/USD pair rose to a daily high of 0.7057 in the early European session but reversed its direction in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair, which touched a three-week low of 0.6694 during the American trading hours, was down 0.3% on the day at 0.7003.

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO