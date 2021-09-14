CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic CEO says company paid Apple $6 million as ordered

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has paid Apple $6 million USD (roughly $7.6 million CAD) for violating the iPhone maker’s App Store guidelines. The payment follows last week’s ruling in the Epic v. Apple lawsuit, which was largely a loss for Epic. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down the ruling on September 10th — it determined that Apple’s App Store was not a monopoly but that the company had engaged in some anti-competitive practices. Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple would need to allow other forms of in-app purchases.

