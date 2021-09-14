2022 Mazda CX-5 updated, GT-R T-Spec rains purple, Elio blusters on: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Mazda CX-5 is a no-nonsense crossover that blends impeccable driving manners with practicality and style, and it's due for an update. We know that the next-generation model is set to ride on a new platform and be powered by straight-six engines. We're expecting an electric version at some point too, although this has not yet been expressly confirmed. According to a recent report, however, we do know that the crossover will be refreshed later this year. Thanks to leaked images coming out of China, we no longer have to guess how the car's styling will be upgraded, as the below spy shots show the refreshed model in all its practical glory.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO