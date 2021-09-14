2022 Mazda CX-5 updated, GT-R T-Spec rains purple, Elio blusters on: What's New @ The Car Connection
All-wheel drive is standard on the 2022 Mazda CX-5, and a facelift along with seat and suspension updates are among other updates. Smallest GM SUVs get the nod from the IIHS. With its rowdy ride and handling and tidy proportions, the 2020 Subaru BRZ fits the sports-car profile perfectly. We'd love more power and an updated shape—but as it is, the BRZ scores 6.0 out of 10.www.thecarconnection.com
Comments / 0