2022 Mazda CX-5 updated, GT-R T-Spec rains purple, Elio blusters on: What's New @ The Car Connection

By Robert Duffer
The Car Connection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-wheel drive is standard on the 2022 Mazda CX-5, and a facelift along with seat and suspension updates are among other updates. Smallest GM SUVs get the nod from the IIHS. With its rowdy ride and handling and tidy proportions, the 2020 Subaru BRZ fits the sports-car profile perfectly. We'd love more power and an updated shape—but as it is, the BRZ scores 6.0 out of 10.

2022 Mazda CX-5 refreshed; AWD standard on all 2022 CX SUVs

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover rolls into the new model year with a new standard feature that will spread to most Mazda crossover SUVs: all-wheel drive. Mazda announced Tuesday that standard AWD will apply to its bestseller as well as the 2022 Mazda CX-30 small crossover and 2022 Mazda CX-9 three-row crossover. The 2022 MX-30 electric crossover with limited availability will remain front-wheel drive, and the small CX-3 was discontinued for 2022.
Motor1.com

2022 Mazda CX-5 Revealed With Updated Design, Standard All-Wheel Drive

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 made an early debut a few days ago in China when images of the local version were published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as part of the crossover's homologation process. Its North American cousin is being officially revealed today with essentially the same evolutionary design changes, which are not easily noticeable at a first glance.
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Ranger, 2022 VW Amarok, 2022 Lotus Emira GT4: Today's Car News

Ford engineers are putting the final touches on a redesigned Ranger due for a reveal later in 2021. A new video is out showing prototypes being put through their paces on some harsh terrain. Volkswagen will use the upcoming Ranger as the basis for a redesigned Amarok. The new Amarok...
Robb Report

Car of the Week: The 2009 Spyker C8 Is a Rare, Jet-Inspired Supercar That Performs Even Better Than It Looks

Exclusivity in the world of sports cars and luxury automobiles is relative. Porsches and Mercedes seem positively commonplace when compared to Ferraris and Bentleys, but even these series production cars are manufactured in the thousands annually. For drivers seeking something truly rare, a Spyker should fit the bill. The historic Spyker company was founded in 1880 by brothers Jacobus and Hendrik Spijker. The pride of the Netherlands, Spyker enjoyed various successes in automobile and aircraft manufacture until its demise in 1925. Spyker Cars, likewise of Dutch origin, was founded in 1999. The new company’s design philosophy was inspired by the motto...
inquirer.com

Subaru Forester vs. Mazda CX-5 Carbon: Tortoise vs. hare

2021 Subaru Forester Sport vs. 2021 Mazda CX-5 AWD Carbon Edition: You’d think this would be easy. Price: $32,090 as tested. The cleverly named option package 24 provides fancy audio plus reverse automatic braking and power rear gate with height memory. It added $1,645 to the price and is one of the few options available on the Forester.
Cool Car: 2021 Mazda CX-30

Slotted directly in between the CX-3 and CX-5 crossovers, Mazda’s CX-30 is either a tall wagon or a wagon-like crossover. I think it’s a great looking car. Our review CX-30 is the top-trim premium plus, with all-wheel drive. Base models are front-drive. The interior looks like a car costing much more. There’s a sportscar feel that’s enhanced by simple round, easy-to-read gauges.
2016 Soul Red Metallic Mazda CX-5

CARFAX One-Owner. Soul Red Metallic 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Sporty driving feel that makes you feel secure while cornering;...
2013 Zeal Red Mica Mazda CX-5

Zeal Red Mica 2013 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. * JD Power APEAL Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2013 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags...
2022 Mazda CX-5 adds style, loses front-wheel drive

Mazdas offer many traits that we, as enthusiasts, value highly. Take the Mazda CX-5. On paper, it's just another crossover with a four-cylinder engine, less-than-cutting-edge tech and a pretty face, but getting behind the wheel shows that Mazda cares deeply about making its vehicles feel fun to drive. None of that changes with the updated 2022 CX-5, which Mazda announced Tuesday.
2022 Mazda CX-5 Updated With Standard AWD, Subtle Styling

Recently, we heard about Mazda's plans for its lineup that included the new Mazda CX-5. We already knew the crossover would be coming with a new platform and new engines. Earlier this month, we got a sneak preview of the new CX-5 thanks to leaked images coming out of China.
A Week With: 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo AWD

Even as the market shifted towards utility vehicles and away from passenger cars in recent years, Mazda seemed to be one holdouts. But it eventually went along with the change, albeit reluctantly, bringing on the Mazda CX-5, a poised compact crossover utility vehicle. Overview. The 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition...
Here's The New Mazda CX-5 Before You're Supposed To See It

The Mazda CX-5 is a no-nonsense crossover that blends impeccable driving manners with practicality and style, and it's due for an update. We know that the next-generation model is set to ride on a new platform and be powered by straight-six engines. We're expecting an electric version at some point too, although this has not yet been expressly confirmed. According to a recent report, however, we do know that the crossover will be refreshed later this year. Thanks to leaked images coming out of China, we no longer have to guess how the car's styling will be upgraded, as the below spy shots show the refreshed model in all its practical glory.
The 2022 Nissan GT-R T-spec Finally Gets the Midnight Purple Paint Job We've Always Wanted

Nissan has revealed yet another GT-R variant early Tuesday called the T-spec, meant to slot above the Premium trim in the supercar's lineup. Using the same twin-turbo V-6 AWD powertrain as the rest of the GT-R lineup, T-spec cars feature a number of exclusive performance and cosmetic upgrades, including the availability of two legendary Skyline paint colors, Midnight purple and Millennium jade.
