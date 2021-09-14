CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will there be a surprise with the inflation figure this Tuesday?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Tuesday they will publish the inflation corresponding to the month of August and the estimates point to a slight slowdown in inflation. According to the market consensus, inflation fell in August to + 5.3% from +5.4 registered in July. However, recent figures seem to support the argument for an early re-acceleration of the price index at the consumer level.

IBTimes

Lower-Than-Projected Inflation Figures Inspire Hope For Recovery

While consumers were hit with price increases in August, inflation fell below expectations and offered hope for the ongoing economic recovery. Inflation reached 5.3% over the last 12 months and 0.3% from July. Economists were anticipating a 5.4% annual increase and 0.4% rise for the month, according to a Dow Jones survey, as reported by CNBC.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Traders Eye Inflation Reports

Welcome to a new trading week. Traders will likely be eyeing key inflation data from the U.S., U.K. and eurozone this week to shape expectations for monetary policy tightening. The U.S. dollar in the meantime strengthened slightly against other peers, pushing the euro and British pound lower and below crucial support levels.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
Brookings Institution

Losing the inflation anchor

Monetary policymakers trying to judge whether elevated inflation this year will persist should—heeding past lessons from the United States and abroad—carefully track inflation expectations, suggests a paper to be discussed at the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA) conference on September 9. The author—Ricardo Reis of the London School of...
BUSINESS
#Inflation#Price Index#The Federal Reserve Bank
actionforex.com

Investors Wary of Inflation Trend

Stock markets have turned a little more negative on Wednesday, with Chinese data overnight dealing a blow to sentiment. It seems there’s a growing list of concerns for investors that spans beyond simply what the Fed is going to do. And this comes despite certain Fed officials giving the impression that they are undeterred by this. That may well change over the coming months.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation, Inflation, Inflation

Last week’s US producer price data wasn’t encouraging, with the factory gate prices accelerating to 8.3% in August from 7.8% printed a month earlier. The strong PPI read hints at the possibility of an unpleasant surprise on the CPI front at today’s release, as well. The consensus of analyst expectations...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

US stocks search for direction Tuesday morning as investors await inflation report

U.S. equity futures searched for direction early Tuesday morning as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were watching for August inflation data. Headline inflation stands above 5% as...
STOCKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
Sunderland Echo

20 food and drink items with the biggest price hikes in the past 12 months

British shoppers’ purse strings may have been feeling the strain this August, with record-breaking inflation seeing prices jump by the biggest margin since records began in 1997. Prices of goods and services rose by 3.2% in the year to August, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released last week (15...
DRINKS

