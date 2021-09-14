CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ‘in talks with Bruno Fernandes over bumper new contract and see his and Paul Pogba’s renewals as priority’

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have made extending Bruno Fernandes' contract a priority, according to reports.

Fernandes, 27, joined United in 2020 and has since become a talisman for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5Ldc_0bvlbEHL00
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Paul Pogba after scoring Manchester United's third against Newcastle

He has scored 44 goals in 84 games and his contract expires in 2025, though the club have the option of a further year.

United have been in talks with Fernandes' agent over an extension since July, and getting the Portuguese to put pen to paper is now the priority for the club, along with a new deal for Paul Pogba, reports Fabrizio Romano.

And according to the transfer guru, Fernandes is keen to stay at Old Trafford.

Talks have reportedly been positive so far and the Red Devils are aiming to complete a deal before the end of the year.

There has also been renewed optimism regarding the future of Pogba.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain and he refused to tie his future down to United in the summer.

But it is believed Pogba is more willing to stay following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite that, Solskjaer is preparing for the Frenchman's exit and is said to have lined up Youri Tielemans as a potential successor.

Pogba will be free to talk to foreign clubs about a potential move on a free from January onwards, as his current contract expires next summer.

And after landing the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gini Wijnaldum on frees, PSG may be plotting a similar move for Pogba.

Tribal Football

​Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes explains penalty technique

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his penalty technique. The Portuguese has been near perfect from the spot for the Red Devils since signing from Sporting CP. Fernandes has a 93 percent conversion rate from penalties, which is one of the highest in Europe. The Portugal international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Paul Pogba prefers Real Madrid over PSG, Juventus

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
Tribal Football

Solskjaer: Man Utd players must convince Pogba to sign new contract

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said it is up to Manchester United to convince Paul Pogba to sign a new contract. The 28-year-old's future is under the spotlight as he enters the final year of his contract. Pogba has started the season on fire, collecting seven assists in four games. And...
The US Sun

Paul Pogba hails Man Utd transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni and wishes he could ‘always’ play with Monaco starlet

PAUL POGBA wants to "always" play with Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni after the "extraordinary" Monaco starlet shone alongside him in France's midfield. Chelsea and United were linked with 21-year-old Tchouameni last month before he won his first three full caps in the current international break. And Pogba raved about...
chatsports.com

It's the Ronaldo show! Returning superstar doesn't disappoint on his second debut for United as he nets TWICE to down Newcastle... before Bruno Fernandes and forgotten man Jesse Lingard get in on the act to fire Red Devils top of the Premier League

The first half was coming to a close when time lurched backwards at Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood, the teenage forward who is a superstar in the making, cut in from the right and drilled a left-footed shot towards the Newcastle United goal. It took a slight deflection and spilled from the hands of Freddie Woodman as he tried to gather it. And as the ball rolled loose, a figure lurked.
