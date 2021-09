Most of us recall exactly where we were 20 years ago today. We remember not just our location, but the details of the day. I was working in New Jersey when I received a call from my wife telling me a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center. After that, all of us had trouble connecting with loved ones. One of my colleagues frantically tried to reach his wife. She had an appointment that morning in the first tower. I tried contacting former military friends at McGuire Air Force Base, but most had been put on alert and were unavailable. It wasn’t until later that week I learned a member of my church was working in the first tower that morning. His floor was hit directly.

