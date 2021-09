St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter will likely be gone after 2021. His career has been an eventful one. A strong St. Louis Cardinals career from the team’s third longest-tenured player appears to be wrapping up not with a bang, but with a whimper. Infielder Matt Carpenter has stated that he wants to play beyond 2021, but the likelihood of that being with the Cardinals — the only team he’s ever known — looks very low. It’s too bad it’s not a better conclusion, because he was a very solid player in his prime.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO