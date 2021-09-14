CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings re-sign Givani Smith to two-year deal

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed right wing Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.

