Lilium Test Flies 5th-gen eVTOL, Eyes 2024 Production
MIAMI – Lilium, the Wessling, Germany-based eVTOL company has released footage of the test flight of its fifth-generation aircraft. In a tweet last week, the company said, “Excited to share more from ongoing flight tests with our 5th generation demonstrator. See the aircraft on final approach – unedited so you can feel like you’re with us at the airfield! A testbed for our 7-Seater Lilium Jet, we can’t wait to update you on future developments.”airwaysmag.com
