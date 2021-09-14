CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jhumpa Lahiri’s new book on translation will be published next spring.

By Vanessa Willoughby
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been wondering when a new Jhumpa Lahiri book will grace your shelves, you’re in luck! On Monday, Princeton University Press announced that the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s next book, Translating Myself and Others, will be published next spring. The book will include essays on the meaning of translation, translating her own writing, and a new translation of Ovid’s Metamorphoses, according to the press release.

