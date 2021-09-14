CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd predicted line up vs Young Boys in Champions League opener

By Kieren Williams
 8 days ago
Looking to continue their brilliant start to the season, Manchester United travel to Switzerland for their champions league opener against BSC Young Boys.

Cristiano Ronaldo is included in the squad after scoring a brace on his second debut for Man Utd at the weekend in a 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

United come into the champions league top of the Premier League, looking to get their European campaign off to a good start.

Their champions league group includes Spanish team Villarreal, who beat them in the Europa Cup final at the end of the 2020/21 season, and high-scoring Italian side Atalanta.

It’s been four years since Man Utd have lifted any European silverware, lifting the Europa Cup under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo train ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash ( Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

But having spent heavy this summer bringing in former Borussia Dortmund man Jadon Sancho, world cup winner Rafael Varane and returning fan-favourite Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd will be looking to challenge European giants once more.

Young striker Anthony Elanga is included in the squad, as is Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

BSC Young Boys come into the game 4th in the Swiss Super League, with only two wins in five games and should not pose too much of a threat to Man Utd.

With Dean Henderson kept out after catching Covid-19 in the summer, De Gea continues starting in goal, having impressed against Newcastle United in the league.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently said the English keeper was looking to get some minutes with the under 23s, aiding his slow recovery.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are expected to start, with Victor Lindelof stepping in for club captain Harry Maguire alongside Rafael Varane.

Cristiano Ronaldo got his second spell at Manchester United off to a flier ( Image: PA)

The former Real Madrid star has impressed on the field since signing for the Red Devils and his pace has been key in protecting an often exposed Man Utd back four.

In midfield, Man Utd are expected to field Paul Pogba and Fred, the same duo who started, and struggled, against Wolves.

Pogba has seven assists already in the league this season.

Jesse Lingard, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood will also likely begin behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lingard impressed against Newcastle United, staking his place for a starting position and topping it off with a fantastic end to a team goal.

Greenwood has scored three goals in four games in the league this season, continuing the 19-year-olds meteoric rise.

Portuguese duo Fernandes and Ronaldo have often struggled to click for country, but in their first game together both netted and looked good.

Man Utd likely starting XI v sYoung Boys (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Fred; Lingard, Fernandes, Greenwood; Ronaldo

