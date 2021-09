Ummm, what was that? From dominating a Super Bowl contender in Week 1 to laying an egg against a team that has been mediocre (at best) the past half decade. This week, the Saints are back on the road against a New England team that thoroughly trounced the Jets on Sunday. For the Patriots, rookie quarterback Mac Jones will get his third NFL start. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston and the New Orleans offense will try to get back to Week 1 form against a stingy defense that has allowed the seventh-least total yards in the early going.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO