Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Toledo Rockets Analytics Recap

By JackConcannon9
onefootdown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame escaped Toledo with a last-minute win, raising a lot of questions in the process. While winning by 3 as a 17-point favorite was disappointing, there were some bright spots during the game and the Rockets’ performance was pretty lucky and unsustainable at times Follow along as we break down why the outcome may not be as disappointing as it was on first watch (and hold off on your “It was Toledo, we should’ve won by a million” takes until the end). For more information on the statistics we will be using, please check out this analytics primer that explains our methodology.

www.onefootdown.com

