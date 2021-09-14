CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Eternals’ Shows the Earliest Days of the MCU

By Claire Epting
 8 days ago
Chloe Zhao’s Eternals will take place over a time span of 7,000 years, back to the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming film will continue to expand the world built by previous Marvel movies, sending us back to a time before Thanos even existed. Eternals will also answer the question of why the group of immortal beings weren’t around to help out the Avengers when Thanos threatened to wipe out half of the universe.

