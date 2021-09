Those who played the original Alan Wake title back in 2010 probably noticed all the product placement. It’s hard not to: from the Energizer flashlight, the Lincoln cars, and so on. Brands like it when their logo or products are made as visible as possible, and they money they spend in making that happen can give devs so many more resources to make they game they want. This is also a big reason why some devs allow their games to become platform exclusives.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO