Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne treat themselves to £80K car with Wi-Fi and TV

Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne treated themselves to an £80,000 Mercedes that came complete with a TV, reclining seats and Wi-Fi.

The I'm A Celeb winner, 28, shared clips of her new black car as her children Ella, Mia, and Dan's son Teddy and two more children sat inside and enjoyed the comfortable seats and mood lighting.

"This is filling me with so much joy," she said. "Look at them all, my little monkey-moos. Now the car isn't moving obviously, they're just having fun, you know.

"This is the sickest thing. This is the best thing I have ever, ever, ever purchased."

The new car comes complete with a flat-screen TV, WiFi, mood lighting, as well as fridges.

Jacqueline bought the car from former West Ham star Marlon Harewood - through his company AC13 Premier.

The stunning Mercedes is the perfect vehicle to fit an army of children and entertain them at the same time.

Their new car comes after Jacqueline said she has no plans to expand her family by having another baby.

The former Eastenders actress shares two daughters with the reality TV star. Dan is also a father to eight-year-old Teddy Osborne from a previous relationship.

Speaking to OK! magazine about her idyllic life with her husband of four years, the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star confessed she has no plans to give birth to more children.

"I feel like our family is complete now," the 28-year-old answered when quizzed about whether she would be open to having another baby.

Unfortunately, the star recently had to shut down rumours that she was pregnant and said she was just "chubby".

Jacqueline missed out on going to the National Television Awards for the first time in 10 years and opted to go bowling with her kids.

She'd also taken delivery of the new car - which she called a "mum mobile on steroids" - fuelling speculation she might be planning to expand her family.

The actress left a long message on her Instagram stories, setting the record straight for her 3.2 million followers.

She wrote: "Quickly popping on…no my huns. I’ am not pregnant. Totally understand you think it, what with getting a bigger car and not going to the NTAs etc.

"Alas, no I am not. Just for everyone that keeps on, LOL. "

She then joked about her fluctuating weight, adding: "Also I am chubby."

