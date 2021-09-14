CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

Kevin Wayne Fender, 19, of Brady

Cover picture for the articleKevin Wayne Fender, age 19, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence in Brady. Kevin was born March 28, 2002 in Temple, Texas to Floyd Wayne Fender and Bette Lou (Tucker) Fender. Kevin was a special needs child who loved school and had never met a stranger. He was still attending school at Brady I.S.D. at the time of his death. He was a sweet boy and known for his “elbow shake”. He enjoyed music, watching videos, playing video games, the cartoon network, walking his dog and collecting matchbox cars. He moved to Brady 4 years ago.

