Brady, TX

George Stephen Lawrence, 62, of Brady

By rwturner
koxe.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Stephen Lawrence, age 62, of Brady, Texas passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in San Angelo, Texas. Steve was born November 8, 1958 in Brady, Texas to William Bluford Lawrence and Velma Louise (Young) Lawrence. He was a 1977 Brady High School graduate. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady and a lifelong resident of the Brady community. Steve was always buying, selling or trading something. He sold cars most of his life and became a salesman for Lubke’s GM in September of 1991. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, boating and cooking out for his family and friends. One of his greatest gifts was his BIG heart that was willing to help anyone without hesitation or recognition.

