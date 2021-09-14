CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Bernd Leno 'out in the cold' with Mikel Arteta preparing to sell Arsenal goalkeeper

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkZit_0bvlTcBz00

Bernd Leno is 'out in the cold' with manager Mikel Arteta preparing to sell the Arsenal goalkeeper, according to reports.

The 29-year-old was recently dropped for new signing Aaron Ramsdale, who helped the Gunners to their first win of the Premier League season on Saturday.

Leno had been in goal for the first three top-flight matches, all of which were defeats as Arsenal shipped nine goals in total.

Ramsdale's league bow, having signed for an initial £24 million from Sheffield United during the summer transfer window, was a 1-0 home victory over Norwich City as he put in an assured performance following his debut clean sheet at West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Now Arteta has reportedly made up his mind regarding Leno's future, with the new arrival set to retain the gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eX29s_0bvlTcBz00
Ramsdale has kept clean sheets in both of his Arsenal appearances ( Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Daily Mail claim that Ramsdale was signed with the expectation that he would be the club's No.1 by the end of the campaign.

This would likely see offers come in for Leno, who joined for £19.3 million from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018.

Although the ex-Bundesliga stopper has been relatively reliable, Arteta evidently viewed the position between the posts as one he could upgrade during a busy summer at the Emirates that saw the club splash out more than £150m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLzsT_0bvlTcBz00
Leno shipped nine goals in three league games before being dropped ( Image: Getty Images)

Should Leno now be sold after being dropped for Ramsdale? Comment your thoughts below.

Arteta was impressed with Ramsdale, 23, on Saturday as the Gunners got off the mark after starting the weekend bottom of the table.

"I think he was terrific," stated the Spaniard. "It is not only what he did on the technical side, it is what he transmits, his energy, his chemistry with the backline, how he reacts, his body language... I think it was top.

"We have two fantastic goalkeepers and never forgot what Bernd has done for us and what a good goalkeeper he is.

He went on to explain: "I had to make decisions and I felt Aaron was the right one to do so and like in any other position, and that is what we decided today."

Ramsdale staked his claim post-match, telling Sky Sports : "I signed to come into the team whenever that might have been.

"I've got to carry on working on the training pitch and keep the competition with Bernd [Leno] and hopefully I can stay in the team and keep helping out."

On the three points, the ex-Bournemouth stopper said: "It was a great afternoon not just for me but for the team and the fans.

"It was a tough start but we showed great character and great resilience. I loved every minute of it.

"The fans were amazing and never stopped singing and it showed. It's been a great day all-round," he added.

"We knew that every game is difficult and we knew that we needed to win.

"We've played two promoted teams and two of the best teams in the league and we wanted more points but we haven't, but hopefully there are many more days like today."

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta concedes Norwich clash a 'must win'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta concedes they need three points against Norwich City. Arsenal sit bottom of the Premier League having lost their opening three matches without scoring. They welcome Norwich, similarly without a point from their fixtures so far, to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and Arteta admits it is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Arsenal doors always open to Jack Wilshere – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has hinted at the possibility of Jack Wilshere returning to train with Arsenal as he said the “doors are always open” for the midfielder. Wilshere has been unable to find a new club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season. The 29-year-old England international has most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
90min.com

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal transfer policy - but admits club must 'reset'

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal need to "reset" after a difficult start to the season, but insists the club's transfer policy is something everybody at the club "believes in". The Gunners have got off to the worst possible start this season, losing their opening three league games by an aggregate score of 9-0. A thumping win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup has done little to lift spirits at the club, with a disgruntled fanbase left seething by the performance put in during a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City just before the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Mikel Arteta handed huge Arsenal injury boost as trio return to training

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has finally been handed some good news after a nightmare start to the 2021/22 season. The Gunners have had problems with injuries and have made the worst possible start to the Premier League campaign, losing all three of their opening three matches without even scoring a single goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Goalkeepers#Norwich City#Bayer Leverkusen#Spaniard#Sky Sports
90min.com

There can be no more caveats now Mikel Arteta has 'his' Arsenal

As recently as March, Mikel Arteta left no room for ambiguity when asked how close Arsenal were to being his side: "Very far. Very, very far." However, a few months and almost £150m worth of investment later and there is scarce cause for contradiction from the Spanish manager; this - specifically, the side that earned the club's first Premier League win of the season at home to Norwich on Saturday afternoon - is now Arteta's Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pieces of Mikel Arteta’s fragile Arsenal puzzle begin to take shape

For Arsenal, a first cautious step away from apocalypse. Yes, there remain plenty of caveats, particularly when against a tough but ultimately toothless Norwich City, but there is at least something fragile to build upon, a flicker that can go a small but certain way to cutting through the gloom that suffocated the damning first weeks of this season. Mikel Arteta hailed it the product of “the best 14 days of his professional career”. A statement that, at first glance, seemed somewhat melodramatic, but perhaps revealed the true extent of soul-searching the head coach was forced to undertake during the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mirror

Arsene Wenger's opinion on squad Mikel Arteta has built at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has expressed his sympathy with Mikel Arteta'sArsenal over their particularly difficult start to the new season. The Gunners faced both the reigning European and league champions in two of their first three games, though Wenger has explained how the opening day defeat away to newly-promoted Brentford can be pinpointed as the 'bad result'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta hints Aaron Ramsdale will continue as Arsenal's No 1 ahead of Bernd Leno after his impressive Premier League debut against Norwich... with the Spaniard insisting he will pick 'whoever is more reliable'

Mikel Arteta hinted he will stick with Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal's No 1 after the £30million man's impressive league debut on Saturday. Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners from Sheffield United last month, kept Arsenal's first clean sheet of the season in their 1-0 win over Norwich. The 23-year-old's performance casts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta drops Leno for Ramsdale

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named Aaron Ramsdale to start in today's clash with Norwich City. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta gave no hint he was thinking of changing his goalkeeper in his pre-match press conference on Thursday. But after shipping five goals last time out at Manchester City – the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'It was painful': Mikel Arteta says it 'hurts' watching Arsenal's rivals play in the Champions League after they missed out for a fifth season in a row

Mikel Arteta says it's been 'painful' seeing Arsenal's Premier League rivals competing in the Champions League and that he wants his players to use it as motivation. Chelsea and Manchester United played on Tuesday, and Liverpool and Manchester City played on Wednesday, while Arsenal were preparing for their trip to Burnley this weekend, having missed out on the Europa League this season too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mirror

Mikel Arteta confirms Jack Wilshere talks with midfielder set for Arsenal return

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are in talks with Jack Wilshere over potentially allowing the former Gunners star to train with his old side once again. Once destined for great things at the Emirates, Wilshere's career has imploded as a result of persistent injuries - leaving Arsenal's youngest ever Premier League debutant without a club at the age of 29.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
88K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy