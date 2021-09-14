CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Man Dead in Sunday Rollover Crash on I-182

By Patti Banner
 8 days ago
A Richland man is dead after he lost control and rolled his vehicle Sunday night. According to a press release from Washington State Patrol, the crash happened in Richland on Westbound State Route 240 to Eastbound Interstate 182 at about 7:30 pm. 35-year-old Craig Nunamaker lost control of his car...

