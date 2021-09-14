CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Nolan Making Film About Development of Atomic Bomb for Universal

By Brent Lang
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Nolan’s World War II film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb will be made by Universal Studios, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the director has not filmed a movie for Warner Bros. The director had been talking to several studios...

Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
/Film

Christopher Nolan's Next Project Will Tackle J. Robert Oppenheimer And The A-Bomb

Big news, Nolanites: Christopher Nolan is lining up his next film and now we know what it will be about. The director of "Memento" and "The Dark Knight" trilogy is shopping his latest script around Tinseltown, and in a move that should surprise no one, he's looking to movie studios outside his usual sandbox of Warner Bros.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Christopher Nolan shopping World War II atomic bomb movie around Hollywood

It’s a rather strange situation when the big news about a new Christopher Nolan project isn’t the movie itself, but rather the fact that the filmmaker is currently shopping said project around the major Hollywood studios as his long tenure at Warner Bros. looks to have come to an end.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Christopher Nolan Ditches Warner Bros., Takes His Talents to Universal Pictures

It’s Facebook official. Christopher Nolan has left his longtime studio home, Warner Bros., and is making his next film with Universal Studios. There’s been speculation that Nolan was prepared to leave Warners for the past year, with the acclaimed director unhappy with how the venerable studio tried to weather the pandemic by releasing their entire film slate concurrently in theaters and on their streaming platform, HBO Max. The tactic is known in the industry as a day-and-date release.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Christopher Nolan Takes His Oppenheimer Film To The Open Market

Director Christopher Nolan is currently taking meetings with Hollywood studios about his next film. The plot is said to focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who played a major role in the creation of atom bomb during World War II. It’s the first time since 2002 that Nolan hasn’t...
MOVIES
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: Christopher Nolan to Depict Atom Bomb Origins, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson to Star in ‘Haunted Mansion’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Christopher Nolan goes atomic: Tenet and The Dark Knight filmmaker Christopher Nolan is developing his next movie, and like Dunkirk, this one will also involve World War II. According to Deadline, the writer/director will depict the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. Nolan regular Cillian Murphy (since debuting as The Scarecrow in Batman Begins) is rumored to be involved, possibly as Oppenheimer, but the project is still in early stages. Currently, Nolan is talking with all the major studios in Hollywood, including Sony, Universal, Paramount and his usual production home of Warner Bros. about making it.
ENTERTAINMENT
MovieMaker

Christopher Nolan’s New Film; Defending Kenny G; The Penguin: The Series

Alanis Morissette speaks out in a new documentary; another new doc lets Kenny G shake off his haters; Paul Schrader praises digital film; the new Christopher Nolan film goes to Universal; A-bombs and the Penguin are having a moment. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Alanis Morissette: The singer says...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M+ – Sunday Update

Sunday AM Writethru: After Saturday post  Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings reigns atop in its third weekend with $21.7M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -37% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40%, and the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.9M. Shang-Chi is currently the second highest grossing Hollywood movie during the pandemic after Black Widow ($183.2M), however, don’t worry; the Simu Liu movie will topple the Scarlett Johansson MCU film for that title...
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Christopher Nolan’s demands to make his Oppenheimer film revealed: only one studio has agreed to meet them all

Not a week has passed since it was announced that director Christopher Nolan was looking for a new partner to make his film about Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Nolan didn’t want Warner Bros. due to its tendency to release movies in theaters and on HBO Max., your streaming platform. Well, now we know that you have chosen Universal and these are the requests you have made to make your film.
MOVIES
TVLine

Sopranos Prequel Movie: Edie Falco Filmed Carmela Scene for The Many Saints of Newark — Why It Got Cut

If you thought you might somehow spot Edie Falco as Carmela in the upcoming Sopranos movie prequel, you can fuhgeddaboudit. And yet it almost happened. Written by The Sopranos creator David Chase and set in the late 1960s and early ’70s, The Many Saints of Newark — which hits HBO Max and theaters on Friday, Oct. 1 — in large part follows “Gentleman” Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola), the father of The Sopranos‘ Christopher (played on the HBO series by Michael Imperioli). Tony Soprano is played as a teenager in the movie by the late James Gandolfini’s own son, Michael. Yet...
MOVIES
Deadline

“The World’s Largest Magic Lantern”: Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick & More Tout Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures And Its Long-Awaited Opening

Many a metaphor was floated on Tuesday morning as Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick and others gathered to celebrate the long-awaited September 30 opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. To architect Renzo Piano, the museum is not the “Death Star” of Star Wars lore, but a “soap bubble” or “a dirigible”—”a flying vessel ready to land, ready to take off.” Hanks—a Museum Trustee who helped lead fundraising efforts—called the institution “the world’s largest magic lantern,” referencing the very earliest image projectors in the history of cinema, some of which can now be found inside the building. What all speakers at today’s press...
MUSEUMS
IndieWire

Home Audiences Will Pay Top Dollar for VOD: ‘Candyman,’ ‘F9,’ and ‘Black Widow’ Prove It

“Candyman” dominated every platform in its first weekend on premium VOD. Available for $19.99, the Universal horror movie aligned with standard studio strategy to debut on home platforms after its third week of theatrical play. It still ranked #4 in theaters, falling only 26 percent. Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1993 horror classic displaced the studio’s own “F9” ($19.99), after an expanded edition returned the widely seen sequel to #1 across all charts last week. The worldwide top grossing film of 2021 ($716 million, with less than 25 percent domestic) is now #2 at both Vudu and Google Play, and #3...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ashanti To Star In & Produce Movie Rom-Com ‘The Plus One’

EXCLUSIVE: Singer and actress Ashanti is set to star in and produce rom-com The Plus One. Ashanti will play Lizzie, whose only request of her “Male of Honor” Marshall is that he doesn’t bring his hated ex Marie to her destination wedding. But lovesick Marshall brings her as his plus one, and Marie does everything in her power to wreck Lizzie’s big day. Filming is scheduled to start in December in Florida. Director and additional casting has yet to be revealed. Producers are Danny Chan, Danny Roth, David Yates and Demetrius Spencer. Executive producers are Almost Never Films, Tina Douglas and Stephan Dweck. Writers are Austin H Garces and Brendan Bradley. Ashanti most recently starred in the Sony Pictures Worldwide acquisition Honey Girls, which wrapped in March. The singer, who has sold more than 27 million records worldwide, will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Her movie credits to date include Coach Carter with Samuel L. Jackson, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction. Ashanti is repped by GVA Talent Agency, Tina Douglas Momanger LLC, Stephan Dweck Esq. and William Archer Esq.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Has Spent ‘Roughly 16 Years’ Writing Screenplays That Never Got Filmed

Guillermo del Toro will be back in theaters later this year with “Nightmare Alley,” and he’s already at work on his follow-up project with his Netflix-backed stop-motion “Pinocchio” movie. But as much as del Toro fans look forward to his new releases, they also reflect obsessively on the dozens of films the director planned but never got to make. The director revealed on social media this week that he’s written “about 20 screenplays” that have not been shot (via ScreenCrush), which equates to well over a decade of work gone unseen. “By my count I have written or co-written around 33...
MOVIES

