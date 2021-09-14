CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrifty Kate Middleton is Britain’s most fashionable Royal – despite Meghan’s designer wardrobe costing thousands more

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
THRIFTY Kate Middleton is still Britain's most fashionable Royal, despite Meghan's designer wardrobe costing thousands more.

The Duchess of Cambridge was found to be the most influential dresser out of the royal wives, according to hair and aesthetics experts at Vera Clinic.

Kate Middleton has been found to be most searched-for royal dresser, even while choosing bargain items. Pictured in a £39 Warehouse jumper Credit: Rex
Kate's dresses were searched for 114 per cent more times that Meghan Markle's. Pictured in her £4,600 Oscar de la Renta gown Credit: Getty - Pool
Meghan’s £50K Australian Royal Tour wardrobe cost over DOUBLE the price of Kate's Credit: Getty Images - Getty

When it comes to searches online for Kate Middleton, it seems her dresses are most sought-after - and have 114 per cent more monthly searches.

In the new study, “Kate Middleton dress” had 3,600 UK monthly searches and 5,400 in the USA.

Meanwhile, “Meghan Markle dress” which only has 1,300 UK monthly searches and 2,900 USA searches.

This is despite Meghan’s outfits on royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October 2018, costing a staggering £50,000.

This is over double what Kate's wardrobe cost on her similar tour Down Under in 2014 - with her looks including Zara blazers.

One of the standout pieces of Meghan's 16-day tour was a breathtaking £4,600 Oscar de la Renta gown which she wore to the prestigious Australian Geographic Society Awards with Prince Harry.

She paired the gown with her favourite Aquazzura black heels, worth £585, bringing the total outfit cost to £5,185.

In April 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Brisbane wearing a blue and white sheath dress by L.K.Bennett.

The poppy-printed frock was priced at £245 and Kate teamed the outfit with Alexander McQueen navy suede heels.

While Kate's shoes are thought to be bespoke, similar styles currently sell for around £500, bringing Kate's total outfit cost to approximately £745.

During UK engagements, we saw Meghan opt for designers such as Givenchy, Dior and Prada for her stand-out pieces.

Kate often steps out in high street bargains, and she has donned £1.50 earrings from Accessorize in the past.

During their royal tours, Meghan wore a £1,062 striped dress by Martin Grant, while Kate opted for a Hobbs 'Wessex' dress priced at £119 during a walk at the base of Uluru
Kate wore a pair of £29.50 M&S trainers racing Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill for SportsAid Credit: PA
Meghan also loves trainers and previously donned a £90 Net-A-Porter Veja Esplar pair Credit: PA:Press Association
Kate wore a £75 Topshop dress and everyone went wild for it

Kate previously sent fashion fans wild when she stepped out in a pair of bargain £29.50 M&S trainers as she raced Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill for SportsAid.

Meghan also loves trainers and previously donned £90 Net-A-Porter Veja Esplar rubber-trimmed leather trainers in Australia.

The study found that Meghan has clearly nailed the power dressing as “Meghan Markle suit” has 37,000 average monthly searches compared to “Kate Middleton Suit” which has a mere 230.

With zero monthly searches for the term “Meghan Markle ball gown” we can infer that Meghan is more well known for her modern sense of style, with suits being her most searched for wardrobe item.

In contrast, “Kate Middleton ball gown” had 70 monthly searches in the UK and 110 in the USA reflecting Kate’s more traditional, feminine sense of style.

Fashion stylist Lucas Armitage told Fabulous that Meghan has now shunned her “uncomfortable royal uniform” and has now returned to her pre-palace wardrobe after stepping back from the royal family.

Speaking to Fabulous, Lucas said: “She never fully seemed comfortable with the modest dresses and structured hair that replaced her previous easy breezy style LA vibe.

“Sure, Meghan played by the rules and looked immaculately turned out, but her new royal style seemed such a departure from her old life I always wondered if she actually enjoyed wearing the clothes or if they were just her royal uniform.”

Meghan paired this £2,400 Burberry coat with a £2,000 cream Brandon Maxwell dress in Australia
Kate paired her designer dress with some £1.50 earrings from Accessorize for a Royal Horticultural Society visit in 2019
Kate wore a £80 Boden blouse on International Women's Day
Meghan is debuting a much more relaxed wardrobe after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020

Meanwhile, how Kate Middleton modelled herself on style winner Princess Diana.

And from ballgowns to skinny jeans – Kate’s top 10 fashion hits.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Ennis Hill
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wardrobe#British Royal Family#Vera Clinic#Usa#Oscar De La Renta#Aquazzura#Alexander Mcqueen Navy#M S#Olympian
