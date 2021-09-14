Charlotte Johnson Wahl tributes latest: Boris’ mother passes away ‘suddenly and peacefully’ in hospital aged 79

BORIS Johnson's mother passed away "suddenly and peacefully" on Monday evening aged 79.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter died at a hospital in London on Monday, the PM confirmed last night.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease aged 40 but continued her painting and remarried in 1988.

The PM described his mum as the "supreme authority" in his family and credited her with instilling in him the value of every human life, the Telegraph reports.

IN PICTURES: CHARLOTTE JOHNSON WAHL WITH HER SON

Charlotte Johnson Wahl with her eldest son at her only daughter's book launch in London last year.

Charlotte with her son Boris last year CREDIT: Alamy

BORIS JOHNSON TO PUSH ON WITH COVID PLAN ANNOUNCEMENT

Boris Johnson will hold a major Covid press conference today despite his mother's tragic sudden death.

The PM will unveil a toolbox of measures for winter to help avoid a seasonal spike in an address to the nation at 4pm.

However, he's refused to rule out a further lockdown altogether - warning: "We've got to do everything that's right to protect the country."

He is set to speak hours after the loss of his mother, professional painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died last night at the age of 79.

It will mark a big day in the fight against Covid - with Brits expected to be told it's time to live alongside the virus.

WHAT IS PARKINSON'S DISEASE?

Charlotte Johnson Wahl was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease when she was 40.

The disease is characterised by shaking hands, stiff limbs and sometimes struggling to move - though the symptoms and their severity vary between people.

No one is exactly sure what the cause is but it is believed to affect the dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. Dopamine is a very important neurotransmitter chemical which can affect everything from mood, attention span, pain management and movement.

Parkinson's disease is not the same as dementia and it is not in of itself fatal. People can and do live long lives with the condition but it can lead to fatal complications.

HOW MANY KIDS DID CHARLOTTE JOHNSON WAHL HAVE?

Charlotte had four children, three boys and a girl - all with Stanley Johnson.

Boris is the eldest of the quartet and best known as the Prime Minister, being elected in 2019.

Rachel was second, born in 1965, and followed the family business into becoming an MP, before along with being a journalist.

Leo is an entrepreneur and filmmaker while youngest Jo has also gone into politics, most recently being a minister on his brother Boris's cabinet.

Charlotte once revealed how when she sat her final university exams while already pregnant with Rachel and Boris was "in the pram outside the exam hall".

She also has 13 grandchildren - with a 14th on the way with Boris expecting his second with Carrie Symonds.

WHAT KIND OF ARTIST WAS CHARLOTTE JOHNSON WAHL?

As an artist, Charlotte mainly specialises in portraits, but she also paints landscapes.

Her clientele include Crispin Tickell, Joanna Lumley, Jilly Cooper and Simon Jenkins.

Despite marrying a Tory and having four Tory children, Charlotte has revealed she has never voted Conservative.

She has claimed to be "very left", having grown up with "socialist" parents.

WHY CHARLOTTE JOHNSON PAINTED

Charlotte Johnson Wahl was an accomplished portrait painter outside of her famous family.

She told the Telegraph in 2005: “My older sister was terribly clever, as was my younger brother. My parents didn’t know what to do with me so they gave me some paints and I turned out to be good at it”

WHY DID CHARLOTTE CALL BORIS 'BORIS'?

Boris Johnson is famous for his unusual moniker - but it is technically his middle name.

Charlotte was three months pregnant with her eldest child while on a miserable coach trip to Mexico City in 1963 with her then-husband Stanley.

Her host, a named Boris Litwin, then took pity on them and gvae them two first class plane tickets back home to New York.

Charlotte said: “I was so grateful, I said: ‘Whatever the baby is, I shall call it Boris.’”

In the end she changed her mind and went with the more conventional Alexander but honoured the promise with his middle name. At Eton he adopted Boris - but his family still call him Alex.

TORY MP AND JUNIOR MINISTER PAYS TRIBUTE TO BORIS JOHNSON'S MUM

Nigel Huddleston tweeted his "Deepest sympathies to the Prime Minister and his family on their loss".

Charlotte Johnson Wahl died "suddenly and peacefully" in her sleep on Monday, according to her family.

MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR BOURNEMOUTH WEST POSTS HEARTFELT MESSAGE

Conor Burns, the Member of Parliament for Bournemouth West has posted his condolences on Twitter to Boris and his family.

He wrote: “So sad to hear of the death of @BorisJohnson’s Mum. Thoughts and prayers are with him and the whole of the Johnson clan”

WHO WAS CHARLOTTE JOHNSON WAHL?

Charlotte Johnson Wahl was born in Oxford in 1942.

She was the daughter of Sir James Fawcett, who was the president of the European Commission for Human Rights, Charlotte describes her parents as “rich socialists.”

Charlotte met Boris’s dad, Stanley Johnson, at Oxford University where she studied English.

At the time, aged 18, she was already engaged to another student named Wynford Hicks whom she describes as “extraordinarily beautiful to look at but actually quite boring.”

She interrupted her studies to go to the US after Stanley got a job there, but returned to become the first married female undergraduate at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

WHEN DID CHARLOTTE JOHNSON WAHL DIE?

The Prime Minister’s mother Charlotte died on September 13, 2021.

She had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 40 – but continued to live a normal life.

Boris had said that she was the “supreme authority” in his family.

KIER STARMER LEADS TRIBUTES

Kier was one of the first to lead tributes to Boris Johnson and his family following the death of Charlotte Johnson Wahl.

The Labour leader wrote on Twitter: “I’m very sorry to learn of the Prime Minister’s loss. My condolences to him and his family.”

'SAD NEWS'

Boris Johnson's cohorts have been paying tribute to the late Charlotte Johnson Wahl.

Fellow Conservative Angela Richardson said: "Sad news for the PM tonight as well as the rest of the Johnson family. Thoughts with them all."

And Conservative Party co-chairman Amanda Milling tweeted: "Thinking of Boris Johnson and his family this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

'DEEPLY SAD'

Tributes for Charlotte Johnson Wahl are piling in after the Prime Minister's mother passed away in hospital.

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell also sent his regards, tweeting: "Deeply sad to hear of the passing of the Prime Minister's mother.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson at this sorrowful time."

WAS CHARLOTTE JOHNSON WAHL A TORY?

Boris's mum has said despite marrying a Tory and having four Tory children she never voted Conservative.

She claimed that she is "very left" and describes her parents as "socialist".

Charlotte liked Jeremy Corbyn and said that seeing him in politics reminded her of the politics when she was young.

"It’s back to the politics that I remember when I was young. I recognise what he’s on about," she said.

"But I think he ought to do away with his beard – makes him look a bit like an old wizard.”

WHO IS CHARLOTTE’S HUSBAND STANLEY JOHNSON?

Boris’ dad Stanley was born in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1940.

He is a British politician and was Conservative MEP for Wight & Hampshire East from 1979 to 1984.

He has written dozens of books, including an autobiography titled Stanley, I Resume.

Stanley worked for the World Bank and the European Commission.

In December 2017, he shocked the nation by signing up for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, but failed to win over the public and was evicted from the jungle well before it ended.

But during his time on the show, he made firm friends with Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

He’s been spotted a few times on the SW3 show giving her the benefit of his sage advice and the pair appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

The famous dad went on to star in the third series of The Real Marigold Hotel where he joined a group of ageing celebrities seeking out an alternative retirement in India, as well as The Chase and Celebrity Hunted.

CHARLOTTE’S LIFE IN PICTURES

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, passed away “suddenly and peacefully” at a hospital in London on Monday evening.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease aged 40 but continued her painting and remarried in 1988.

Tributes have poured in for the Prime Minister and his family.

SADIQ KHAN SENDS CONDOLENCES

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, wrote on Twitter: "Sending my condolences to the Prime Minister tonight following the death of his Mum. He and his family are in my thoughts - very sad to hear of their loss."

