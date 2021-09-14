EuroMillions latest: Jackpot at £20million tonight after no winners scoop Set For Life top prize

MONDAY'S Set For Life numbers have revealed while Tuesday's EuroMillions jackpot is set for a whopping £20million.

The winning for Set For Life numbers were: 15 - 16 - 19 - 34 - 44 and the Life Ball is 9.

This Tuesday, the EuroMillions jackpot could see one lucky Brit win £20mil. The ticket also gives you automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker.

Dream big... just imagine what you could do with this money after playing the National Lottery!

NATIONAL LOTTERY WEEKLY TIMETABLE

Here’s a timetable for all UK lottery games including Lotto, EuroMillions and Set For Life.

There is a draw 6 nights a week.

However, there are no draws on Sundays.

THE BIGGEST LOTTO WINNERS IN HISTORY

£1.308 billion (Powerball) on January 13 2016 in the US, for which three winning tickets were sold, remains history’s biggest lottery prize

£1.267 billion (Mega Million) a winner from South Carolina took their time to come forward to claim their prize in March 2019 not long before the April deadline

£633.76 million (Powerball draw) from a winner from Wisconsin

£625.76 million (Powerball) Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts claimed the jackpot in August 2017

£575.53 million (Powerball) A lucky pair of winners scooped the jackpot in Iowa and New York in October 2018

WOMAN WHO BOUGHT HER BOYFRIEND A WINNING LOTTERY TICKET DIVIDES THE WEB AS SHE ASKS FOR SOME OF THE PRIZE MONEY

The woman had given her partner a National Lottery scratchcard for Christmas which ended up winning him £500.

The dilemma was shared to the MoneySavingExpert Instagram account by a sibling of the brother.

They said that her brother should get to keep all of the money as the scratchcard was a gift.

The sibling wrote: “Should my brother share his lottery winnings?

“My brother’s girlfriend gave him a National Lottery scratchcard as a Christmas gift, and he won £500."

Many people said he should pocket the money as the card then belonged to him.

One said: “It’s his and should be under no obligation to share it with anyone.”

What do you think?

THE SCHOOL DINNER LADY WHO VOWED TO CARRY ON WORKING AFTER £1MILLION MOTHER’S DAY LOTTERY WIN

Karen Dakin, 53, won in the draw hours before Mother’s Day, with numbers based on the birth of her son Callum, 14.

She said: “My son has, in some strange way, helped give me the most amazing Mother’s Day gift of all time!”

She added: “I’ve always picked numbers special to me, including my son Callum’s date of birth – the year and the time – so I instantly recognised the winning numbers.

“What an amazing turn of events.”

Karen says: 'Iâve no plans to give up being a dinner lady. I love my job, school and all the kids' Credit: PA

WHAT IS TONIGHT'S DRAW?

Tonight is the EuroMillions draw, where one lucky Brit could be in the chance of winning £22million.

Players have to pick five numbers from 1-50 and two Lucky Star numbers from 1-12, or have their numbers randomly generated.

The EuroMillions runs on Tuesday's and Friday's. Remember, if you are playing the draw, you need to purchase your ticket before 7:30pm.

WHAT NUMBERS DO MOST PEOPLE CHOOSE?

A lot of people doing the EuroMillions pick a lucky dip to get their numbers.

Lottoland advises that people should avoid popular numbers, like 1-31, as people tend to opt for their birth date.

This means if these numbers come up more people will have them and the winning amount will be divided between more people.

They also suggest avoidance of a sequence of numbers.

WHICH STAR SIGN MOST LIKELY TO PICK THE RIGHT WINNING NUMBERS?

The moment we’ve all been waiting for. Which sign is most likely to win the lottery? Well, it’s good news if you’re born in February or March.

According to research from Lott and MailOnline, dreamy Pisces is the luckiest sign of the zodiac when it comes to winning the lottery.

The data, which was based on those winning the top lottery jackpot, found that 11.6% of the winners were Pisces – meaning, on average, they were more likely to pick the golden ticket.

Go-with the-flow Pisces will stumble upon extraordinarily lucky breaks and often find themselves effortlessly attracting most things on their wish list.

So, Pisces, if you’re reading this maybe you should get down to the shops and buy a lottery ticket.

‘I’M GLAD I DIDN’T GET THE £3M’

Martyn and Kay Tott got the shock of their lives when they realised they’d won £3million back in 2001 – six months after buying the ticket.

By the time they saw an appeal for the winner to come forward, they couldn’t find the ticket.

After 45 agonising days of deliberating, Camelot told the devastated couple that they weren’t going to receive the cash.

“Having that money taken away was torture,” Martyn told the Mail on Sunday.

“For a long time I lost sight of who I was and what I believed in. But I can honestly say I’m glad I didn’t get the £3million now.

“There is no guarantee it would have brought me happiness.”

MONDAY NIGHT SET FOR LIFE DRAW

The Set For Life draw is expected to take place at 8:00pm this evening.

Each set of numbers you enter for this draw will cost you £1.50.

All you need to do is pick five numbers between 1-47 as well as one Life Ball number between 1-10.

The jackpot prize for matching all numbers is £10,000 every month for 30 years.

The prize for just getting the five main numbers is £10,000 every month for 1 year.

HOW MANY LOTTERY TICKETS WERE SOLD IN THE LAST YEAR?

From total ticket sales of £8,373.9 million in the year ending 31 March 2021:

£1,887.5 million was raised for National Lottery projects

£4,854.7 million was paid to players in prizes

£1,004.8 million went to the Government in Lottery Duty

£275.9 million was earned by retailers in commission

WHERE DOES THE MONEY RAISED BY THE NATIONAL LOTTERY GO

In the year ending 31 March 2021, the funds were shared as follows:

Health, education, environment and charitable causes – 40%

Sport – 20%

Arts – 20%

Heritage – 20%

EXPLAINED: HOW LONG DO WINNERS HAVE TO CLAIM THEIR PRIZE MONEY?

Winners from different countries have different deadlines to claim their prize.

In Austria, winners have a whole three years to claim the prize before it is returned to the lottery and used to fund boosted prizes.

Belgian winners, on the other hand, only have around 140 days before the money is returned to the Belgian National Lottery.

The least amount of time to snap up the jackpot goes to France and Luxembourg.

Winners from Ireland, Portugal and Spain all have around 90 days to tell the world they’ve won.

EXPLAINED: WHAT WAS MONDAY’S DRAW, SET FOR LIFE?

The Set For Life draw runs on Mondays and Thursdays and one lucky Brit could win £10,000 every month for the next 30 years.

Players have to pick five numbers from 1-47 plus one Life Ball number from 1-10 or go with a Lucky Dip to get a randomly generated number.

You can buy Set For Life tickets online every day from 6am until 11pm. But remember, to play on a draw day, you’ll need to buy your ticket before 7.30pm.

The winning numbers go out at 8pm and can be found on the National Lottery website or their YouTube channel.

WHAT ARE THE BEST TIPS FOR WINNING THE LOTTERY?

Obviously, there is no way to predict the winning numbers in the lottery. Each draw is completely random.

But there are ways to increase your odds.

Firstly, select the right game. The lottery could mean one of several games – each with different odds and jackpots.

Playing a game with smaller odds gives you a better chance of winning.

Secondly, buy more tickets. This sounds obvious, but there are several ways to do this.

Aside from simply splashing out more yourself, one way of increasing your odds of winning is to join a syndicate or pool.

This could be made up of friends, family, colleagues or even strangers – it doesn’t matter.

A syndicate or pool is a group of people who purchase a set number of tickets and agree to share any prizes out equally, whoever wins.

BOLTON’S DEAF COMMUNITY SAYS THANK YOU

Charity worker reveals how the National Lottery funding helped transform his life.

Imagine growing up unable to understand the people around you, and having no way of communicating except through gestures.

This was the world Philip Bridge faced as a child after being born with a genetic disorder called Waardenburg syndrome, which left him profoundly Deaf.

“My family didn’t know sign language, so they’d be talking to each other and I couldn’t join in,” Philip says. “Mum did her best to talk to me, but it was hard for us to understand each other. I wanted to get involved but felt left out.

“I ended up playing on my own a lot – I was frustrated, and really struggled. I went to a mainstream school where making friends for me was difficult, so I’d just play football with the kid next door.”

Philip, now 42, was 16 when he started to learn British Sign Language, which is when he began to blossom.

“I was learning sign language at Bolton College when a friend recommended that I join the Bolton Deaf Society (BDS),” he says. “It was quite a shock for me at first, as I hadn’t had much connection with the Deaf community before, but it was fantastic to suddenly make friends. We’d go out as a group to pubs and other Deaf clubs and feel safer together.”

HOW DID JOHN ROBERTS LOSE HIS MONEY?

John Roberts, from Edinburgh, won a massive £3.1million back in 1998.

But just three years later the security guard was penniless after blowing his money on cars, houses and luxury holidays.

One of his first big buys was a massive Tudor mansion in Blackpool, which he moved his wife, Linda, and five children into.

The five-bedroom detached home was worth around £160,000 when he bought it – and was a far cry from their council flat in Pilton, Edinburgh.

The seaside house was called Balmoral, after the couple’s favourite Scottish beauty spot.

In 2001, John moved out of the home and moved in with his cousin. At that time, it was worth £250,000

John is now rumoured to be living on handouts from friends and family after his marriage fell apart, and was said to be living in a caravan at one time.

HOW DOES THE NATIONAL LOTTERY WORK

The National Lottery raises money to go to many ‘good causes’ and have helped give out numerous grants to those that need it most.

On their website they state: “We retain around just 1% of revenue in profit, while around 95% of total revenue goes back to winners and society. More so, we run one of the most cost-efficient major lotteries in Europe, with around 4% of total revenue spent on operating costs.

“To date, National Lottery players have helped to raise over £43 billion for Good Causes, with more than 635,000 individual awards made across the UK – the equivalent of more than 225 lottery grants in every UK postcode district.”

CALLIE ROGERS CAMPAIGNING TO RAISE LEGAL AGE LIMIT TO PLAY THE LOTTERY

Callie is now campaigning for the government to raise the age limit for the National Lottery.

Gambling is now more popular among children than skateboarding and campaigners believe an age limit of 16 entices young people into a habit of betting.

Callie feels she was too young to cope with the pressure and wants to stop other kids going through the same problems she faced.

She told the Mirror: “You are only a 16, with all that responsibility. At that age, you can get the best advice ever. But you are not in a position to listen. I was too young.

“I suffer from such bad anxiety when I am going to meet new people. It preys on my mind, what a new partner’s family will think of me, or even new friends. I still get abuse just because of who I am.”

OBLIVIOUS WOMAN HAD NO IDEA SHE WAS CARRYING £28MILLION WINNING LOTTERY TICKET IN HER PURSE FOR WEEKS

The 45-year-old, who has not been named, was the sole winner of the draw in Germany on June 9, Lotto Bayern said.

She told reporters that she continued to “carelessly” carry her new found fortune around despite correctly guessing the seven fields on the lottery ticket last month.

She has now vowed to never play the lottery again adding that she now has “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me

WHERE DOES THE MONEY RAISED BY THE NATIONAL LOTTERY GO

In the year ending 31 March 2021, the funds were shared as follows: