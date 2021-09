First report Hunter Hoagland of Fox 16. Then Lonooke Sgt. Michael Davis will be charged with manslaughter. He fatally shot Hunter Brittain, 17, during a traffic stop when Brittain walked toward him with something in his hand. It was a container of anti-freeze to block a wheel so his vehicle wouldn’t roll. He and a friend were test-driving it after work on a transmission problem. Davis was fired as a Lonoke deputy for not activating his body camera. The family engaged lawyers who’d worked for George Floyd’s family to press an investigation of the issue and Jeff Phillips of Russellville was named a special prosecutor in the case when the local prosecutor recused.

LONOKE COUNTY, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO