CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Learn campfire cooking, elk history at Copper Falls

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper Falls State Park continues its nature programming on Saturday, Sept. 18. First up, those interested in learning about campfire cooking can get in on the fun as local volunteer experts host a campfire cooking demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program offers folks new recipes and a way to cook them the old-fashioned way. Tasty campfire treats will be served in keeping with current COVID protocols. Donations are welcome, as is the public. This program will be conducted just west of the main picnic area in the pet picnic grounds.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
RUGBY, ND
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
Only In Indiana

See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area

Some things are so perfectly natural that you can set your watch by them; daylight, nighttime, the coming and going of seasons, the comings and goings of the tides… those kinds of things. Here in the Hoosier State, we’re treated to a “special event,” so to speak, starring Mother Nature and her fascinating timing. Year […] The post See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
102.7 KORD

Local Report: Do Not Stack Rocks, It Will Break the Universe

The Reach Museum in Richland has some walking trails, and apparently, some folks have been doing something against nature during their outings. Then I saw a news story about it. It was about stacking rocks. Let me rephrase that. It was about the dangers of stacking rocks. I'm not talking about stacking giant rocks that could fall and kill you, just little stones that fit in the palm of your hand. What could possibly be the dangers of stacking rocks? Well, sit back read on and learn the lesson of how you could break the universe by stacking rocks.
RICHLAND, WA
ReporterHerald.com

Wildlife Window: The elk are bugling, so go find them, listen and learn

As summer surrenders day by day to autumn, a unique and distinct sound whisks across the mountain meadows and through the aspen groves. An intense sound. Vehement and repetitive. Yet interesting enough to be appealing, even charming. The elk are bugling. Go find them. Listen to them. And most importantly,...
ANIMALS
WLUC

Campfire Coffee in Negaunee getting ready for Fall

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee opened in May and owners say they’ve been busy since. Owners Keith Dickson and Ryan Nummela say they are grateful to the community for all of the support. Looking ahead, the coffee shop on Iron Street in downtown Negaunee is gearing up for Fall and a menu of unique new flavors.
NEGAUNEE, MI
MLive

U.P.’s new Copper Country boat tours showcase fall color, local history

HOUGHTON, MICH. -- A new tour boat company is giving visitors a fresh way to savor the beauty and rich history of the U.P.’s Copper Country. Launched in August, Copper Country Boat Tours offers a variety of excursions along the Portage Canal, which cuts across the Keweenaw Peninsula, dividing the cities of Houghton and Hancock. The tours are aboard the S.S. Dragonfly, a silent, six-person, emissions-free electric boat.
HOUGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campfire#Cooking#Camping#Covid#Cdc#State Highway
harlanenterprise.net

OUTSIDE: Fall Traditions are Steeped in History

The Autumn Equinox is one of two times of the year when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are equal in length. That’s as far into the science of what’s going on that I’ll go. It’s the astronomical beginning of fall, which is my favorite season of the year. After a long hot and humid summer, the crisp cool mornings, balmy temperatures, and visual clarity of lower humidity are very welcome.
CHINA
matadornetwork.com

Experience the history of southern food at these Airbnb cooking experiences

Experiencing the culture of Southern food is an undeniable part of any proper trip to the South. There are cities with world-class restaurant scenes, like Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, but some of the most memorable dining experiences can be had at private events hosted by top-notch chefs. Experience the best of Southern cooking at these Southern food Airbnb experiences.
MUSIC
Daily Herald

Learn Palatine history with a cemetery walk

The Palatine Historical Society invites you to join at Hillside Cemetery for a walking tour through Palatine history on Sunday, Sept. 19. Costumed actors will present the stories of former Palatine residents who have shaped our local history, such as Lois Foskett, Palatine's first female lawyer. The event will take...
PALATINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Recipes
mountainlake.org

Celebrate & Learn About the Fall Season!

It may be hard to be-leaf, but autumn is already here!. As the earth moves around the sun, the amount of daylight or darkness we see changes, as do the seasons. Next Wednesday, September 22nd, is the first day of fall and is marked by the fall equinox here in the Northern Hemisphere. The fall and spring equinoxes are the two days of the year where the amount of daytime and nighttime are equal. As autumn begins we see the world transform around us as the temperature drops, leaves change color, animals begin to migrate and prepare for winter, and the days get shorter.
CELEBRATIONS
APG of Wisconsin

Find an adventure as days grow short

By the time you read this, I hope to be midway through a four-day, fall-colors motorcycle trip along the shores of lakes Michigan and Superior. I hesitated to make this trip for several reasons, first and foremost being that it will be my longest journey ever on two wheels. But I also worried about giving up a weekend with a daunting list of pre-winter chores still stacked up and waiting for my attention.
LIFESTYLE
Minot Daily News

Campfires and Kids

WASHBURN — He calls it “outdoors lessons for the real world”. He is Geremy Olson, owner/producer of 241 Ink Productions in Washburn and author of the just released book “Campfires, Kids and the Outdoors.”. That Olson authored a book is in itself quite an accomplishment. He’s overcome his own challenges...
WASHBURN, ND
APG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections: How to photograph cute baby animals

Opening emails is not usually exciting. But as each message loaded and revealed photos of baby animals — each one more adorable than the last — my heart soared. I could already tell that the Museum’s Northwoods Animal Babies Photo Contest had been a success. I compiled the photos in...
HAYWARD, WI
APG of Wisconsin

One salmon brought me to my knees

As many of you are aware I enjoy doing outdoor related sports in a canoe. This fall no one in my inner circle has a bear tag so a week in which I am usually hunting bear or helping someone to harvest a black bear is open. Two weeks ago I made the decision that I was going to head over to Lake Michigan and try to catch a salmon out of my canoe and that is what this column is about.
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

Copper Falls hosts Fall Festival

Fall Festival at Copper Falls State Park has become a tradition for many people seeking a fall color tour, beautiful waterfalls, nature and family fun. This year’s event will be held Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of the highlights include pumpkin painting and T-shirt printing and/or tie-dying for kids of all ages. Arts and craft vendors will be on hand, along with a raffle, wildlife display guided hikes and cider-pressing offered throughout the day.
MELLEN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy