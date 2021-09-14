CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Walnut Valley Festival returns in 2021

By INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
derbyinformer.com
 7 days ago

After having to be canceled a year ago, the Walnut Valley Festival is back in 2021, going from Sept. 15 to 19 at the Winfield Fairgrounds. The five-day festival that has been going on for nearly half a century features more than 30 musical acts and eight contests – including the national flatpicking championships and international fingerstyle championships – that draw participants from all 50 states and several foreign countries.

www.derbyinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Winfield, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Winfield, KS
Winfield, KS
Government
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Bluegrass Music#Arts#Flatpicking#Wvfest Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy