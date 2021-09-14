Walnut Valley Festival returns in 2021
After having to be canceled a year ago, the Walnut Valley Festival is back in 2021, going from Sept. 15 to 19 at the Winfield Fairgrounds. The five-day festival that has been going on for nearly half a century features more than 30 musical acts and eight contests – including the national flatpicking championships and international fingerstyle championships – that draw participants from all 50 states and several foreign countries.www.derbyinformer.com
