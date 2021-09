Star Trek Prodigy Gets Date and Trailer; Lower Decks, Mid-Season Tease. The animated side of the Star Trek universe has never been hotter. Though fans frequently underrated the classic animation series with the original crew, it’s gotten more respect over the years. And in doing so, paved the way for animation to feel like a legitimate medium for expanding canon. Star Trek Prodigy uses animation for a story that might otherwise seem cost-prohibitive, with the first all-alien lead crew. As the new trailer shows, a strange bunch of kids from new species discover a Federation starship in the Delta Quadrant. And they must learn to fly it with the help of a Kathryn Janeway command hologram, voiced by Kate Mulgrew. At the recent fan convention in Las Vegas, her Voyager costar Robert Beltran (Chakotay) revealed he’ll return for the series too.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO