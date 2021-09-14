CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walrus Audio Eras Giveaway

By Premier Guitar
premierguitar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalrus Audio is giving you the chance to WIN an Eras Five-state Distortion!. Eras is a no apologies, high-gain distortion that's ready to chug, shred, and palm mute with tight response and multiple clipping options. Use the Blend knob at max for a full distortion onslaught or roll back the Blend knob to creatively stack and mix other dirt pedals placed in front of Eras. Great for bassists that want to blend in their dry signal as well. Anywhere you set it, the Eras is ready to deliver a diverse world of speaker ripping sounds.

www.premierguitar.com

premierguitar.com

Dustin Kensrue StingRay Giveaway!

In honor of the new Thrice album, Horizons/East, We've teamed up with Ernie Ball Music Man to give away the Dustin Kensrue Signature Sting Ray!. The Ernie Ball Music Man Dustin Kensrue StingRay Artist Series guitar is a collaboration between our award-winning design team and the acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist of Thrice, Dustin Kensrue. Featuring innovative design characteristics engineered specifically for Dustin's playing style, the Kensrue StingRay offers unique features and finishes that offers players a new look at one of our most popular models.
ENTERTAINMENT
premierguitar.com

Paradox Effects Carmesí Review

Easy to achieve classic phaser sounds. Envelope controlled settings are interactive and fun. Intuitive controls. Some settings can become overwhelming in 8-stage mode. I'll admit to being a luddite when it comes to phasers, and I know I'm not the only one. All the great vintage models have only one or two knobs and great players have managed to do so much with so little for so long. Why change now? Isn't it kind of nice, when so many pedals have so many options, to have one effect that leaves us with little to think about?
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

DSM & Humboldt Simplifier DLX Review

Great size-to-feature ratio. Plenty of tonal options. Missing a spring reverb emulation. Tube emulations can be subtle. Pedalboard amps seem to be all the rage lately. And I have to admit that I've become increasingly more amicable to getting big tones with less gear. The DSM & Humboldt Simplifier DLX, which delivers a lot of big tones in a single suited-for-pedalboard sized stomp, is the latest iteration of the company's "zero-watt" amp series and features plenty of bells and whistles for the stereo set.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Emerald Guitars Unveils Virtuo Electric/Acoustic Hybrid Models

Emerald Guitars have announced the latest addition to their range with the Virtuo. The body of an acoustic with the soul of an electric, the Virtuo is a hybrid Electric/acoustic model with a multitude of pickup and output options to inspire any artist and remove all limitations for the player.
GUITAR
premierguitar.com

Boss Introduces the IR-200 and SY-200

BOSS announces the IR-200 Amp & IR Cabinet and SY-200 Synthesizer, two powerful new models added to the popular 200 series pedal lineup. The IR-200 brings next-level performance to direct sound for guitar and bass, offering exceptional audio quality, premium amps, and over 150 hi-res speaker cabinet impulse responses from BOSS and Celestion Digital. The SY-200 delivers a massive library of expressive synthesizer sounds for guitar and bass, onboard memories for storing sounds, and numerous options for real-time control.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

10 MIDI Controllers to Help Tame Your Board

Gone are the days of expensive custom controllers. It's never been easier to harness the power of MIDI to get the most out of your pedalboard. If space is a consideration, this compact 3-button setup could be the answer. It's designed around eight banks, each with a unique identifier that gives up to five presets per bank. It can be powered via USB or a standard 9V power supply.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Dusky Electronics Introduces the Toasted

Dusky Electronics is proud to announce the newest addition to its award-winning pedal lineup, Toasted. An update of Dusky's Toasted Drive pedal, Toasted sports an expanded range of control and more pleasing distortion, while retaining the same basic topology that gave the Toasted Drive its unique, original voice. Toasted does everything its ancestor could do, just better.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Foxgear T7EBABY Review

Super-rich and authentically complex Echorec tones. Super-effective swell function. Less intuitive controls can be tough to use on the fly. Some materials could be sturdier. I've had the good fortune to play many odd instruments, from hurdy gurdies to Buchla modular synthesizers to giant pipe organs. Only a few, however, were weirder contraptions than the Binson Echorec. The sounds of a Binson may be familiar—if only because it was Pink Floyd's echo of choice through the early to mid-'70s. But musically interacting with one, while observing and hearing the tickings, whirrings, and sometimes clankings of its electromechanical innards, feels like stepping into some parallel-universe, future/past from a pulp-science-fiction paperback. It's no coincidence that the band who wrote "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun" made it a centerpiece of their creative process.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
premierguitar.com

Acorn Amplifiers F#%k Face Review

Cool variety of extreme/deviant fuzz tones. Nice dynamic capability at low gain settings. Fair price. High gain settings can sacrifice articulation and introduce susceptibility to radio-frequency interference. What's with the cheeky name and graphics on Acorn Amplifiers' F#%k Face? Long story short: In 1989, the Fleer baseball-card company "accidentally" printed...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Synergy Releases the Diezel Herbert Module

The Diezel Herbert originated when 7 and 8-string guitars began growing in popularity. It is famous for its ultra-tight bottom-end and percussive attack, perfect for anything from country music to bone-crushing djent-riffs. Today the Herbert remains one of Diezel's most sought-after amplifiers. When Peter Diezel imagined the Herbert, he started...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

SolidGoldFX Imperial MKII Review

Fat Big Muff-style sounds and powerful tone-sculpting tools that shape more unique fuzz tones. Subtle but musical gate. Practical and amazing-looking slider controls. Gated sound can be hard to use predictably and won't be music to everyone's ears. As jaded as I can be about fuzz (I see and hear...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Pedalmania Giveaways Continue!

Another FIVE winners will be chosen from Crazy Tube Circuits, Ernie Ball, Ibanez, Tech 21, and Valco FX. Inspired by the first digital delay rack units introduced at the beginning of the "digital audio revolution" in the mid-late 70's. These units had lower bit resolution and bandwidth compared to today's digital delay standards.
SHOPPING
premierguitar.com

RJM Music Technology Overture Review

Fantastic sounds throughout. Compact and convenient. Pricey. Some learning curve if you want to get the most out of the pedal. I usually keep three dirt pedals on my main board. You might have more. Lots of dirt options are fun! But what we gain in tonal variety from such set ups, we lose in valuable pedalboard space. The RJM Overture, an all-analog, digitally controlled programmable overdrive pedal with six distinct modes, offers a viable solution to this problem that doesn't skimp on the sounds.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Henrik Linder On The Power of Stupid Luck

Cory Wong talks with Dirty Loops bassist Henrik Linder about their blistering, new collaboration, Turbo, how the band became an accidental YouTube sensation, playing with tempered frets, the changing role of bass in pop, and tips for increasing speed and improving technique. Plus … Flea!
MUSIC
noobfeed.com

Kitaria Fables Giveaway!

Kitaria Fables is a delightful adventure that has you in control of a cat, do I need to say more? Well, you can get a free physical copy on us and our publisher friend for the PS5 right now. To obtain a copy all you need to do is:. Comment...
VIDEO GAMES
hometheaterhifi.com

Neumann Monitors For Immersive Audio at Axis Audio / Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee, September, 2021 — A mastering engineer who has worked on Grammy nominated projects, Mike Monseur and mix engineer Webster Tileston have become more familiar with the immersive audio format over the course of the last year, the pair has come to appreciate its potential and have subsequently launched their own music mixing and mastering facility, Axis Audio. The new world-class mixing and mastering facility is outfitted with no less than 14 Neumann KH Series speakers in an immersive 7.1.4 monitor layout.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
Classic Rock 105.1

Poll – What’s the Best Black Sabbath Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Black Sabbath song? That's what we want to find out from you in this Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we ask listeners to choose their favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs by our selected Artist of the Week, to be highlighted live on the air on Loudwire Nights the next week.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES

