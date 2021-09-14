CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked extra cozy at The Met Gala

By Maia Kedem
 7 days ago
In was was probably the least surprising turn of event, Rihanna, aka basically the undisputed Met Gala queen, once again stunned, this year this year, with her king by her side.

Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

Aside from sharing a picture of the reunion, the 'Anaconda' raptress posts a video of her and the 'Take a Bow' hitmaker blowing kisses and fixing their hair. AceShowbiz - Caribbean stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have reunited. While enjoying a double date, the "Anaconda" femcee and the "Take a Bow" hitmaker cozied up to their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Rihanna Stuns in Balenciaga at Met Gala, Obviously

In what was perhaps the least surprising turn of events last night, Rihanna arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late along with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, clad in one of the evening’s most memorable looks. Marking the couple’s red-carpet debut, Rihanna wore an all-black ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat, while Rocky donned a colorful quilt-inspired look by ERL. The two were the last celebrities to arrive at the event, around 10 p.m., after considerable drama over when they would show up. This is not Rihanna’s first show-stopping Met Gala look, of course — who could forget her pope ensemble in 2018 or 2015’s omelette dress? But even when the singer didn’t make it to the Gala, like in 2019, she still ruled the conversation. Such is her power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rihanna
Demna Gvasalia
Kardashian, Rihanna, J-Lo have a ball at the Met Gala

More looks from the star-stuffed red carpet of the Met Gala, with appearances from a disguised Kim Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, plus Frank Ocean's green baby. (Sept., 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CELEBRITIES
Rihanna Is Hosting This Year’s Met Gala After Party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In a friendly warning posted to Rihanna’s Instagram stories, the billionaire business owner suggests you save your after party planning ideas for next year. “If you planning a MET Ball after party…………don’t,” the mogul wrote over the picture of an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Exclusive: Rihanna Shares The Details Behind Her MET Gala Carpet Look

The 'Anti' singer and mogul caught up with ESSENCE on the red carpet. After a night of looks to die for ranging from Chloe x Halle‘s sisterly nod to Tina Turner to Yara Shahidi‘s Josephine Baker-inspired gown, Rihanna appeared on the MET Gala red carpet to serve what we’d been waiting for. The ‘Anti’ singer appeared in a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat alongside her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, who made their red carpet debut together at this year’s MET Gala. Just after 10 PM EST, the FENTY Beauty mogul arrived on the carpet fashionably late – emphasis on the “fashion” – straightaway following the tapping of her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rihanna is supposed to date rapper A $ AP Rocky!

“Only God knows if I’m going to get married. We make plans and God laughs, right?” That’s how Rihanna (32) answered a year and a half ago when asked if she would ever get married. Now the singer should have come a step closer to the lifelong pact, because according to “People Magazine” Rihanna is in love! She is supposed to date her good friend and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Why Twitter Is Comparing ASAP Rocky's Met Gala Look To Cap'n Crunch

Fans of fashion all tuned in and logged on to social media to view and comment on the best and worst Met Gala looks on September 13 (via Vogue). The theme this year reflected the upcoming exhibition on September 18, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." While the many actors, athletes, and musicians in attendance portrayed their own interpretation of the theme, often sending a message to onlookers, one Met Gala look took an odd turn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOT 97

Rihanna + A$AP Rocky Link Up With Nicki Minaj & Her Family!

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy, “Papa Bear,” linked up with Rihanna and her love, A$AP Rocky. The Queens rapper shared the photo to social media. In the caption, Nicki wrote, #RokNRiha #QueenRih#CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkSh*t #YKTFV.” Take a look:. Fans got another dose of the Caribbean...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

RiRi And Rocky Made Their Met Gala Debut And Look Smitten

After a long wait, fans and the press finally got a glimpse of the queen of the MET Gala, Rihanna, who arrived on the MET red carpet alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Rihanna rocked an all-black ensemble that resembled a sleeping bag and Rocky wore what looked like your favorite quilt that was made by your grandma.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’ Superfan Rihanna Cozies Up To Kathy Hilton At Her Met Gala Afterparty — Photo

Rihanna and Kathy Hilton looked stunning as ever while cozying up to one another at RiRi’s Met Gala afterparty!. Rihanna, 33, is known for being a huge fan of the Real Housewives franchise. So it’s no wonder that the “Stay” singer took the opportunity to cozy up to RHOBH star, Kathy Hilton! The 62-year-old mother of Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Sept. 14 and shared a snapshot with the Barbadian beauty.
CELEBRITIES
Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the...
CELEBRITIES
A$AP Rocky Was Forced by Rihanna To Sign A Prenup To Save Her $1 Billion?

It is Rihanna who is refusing to get married A$AP RockyBefore he signs a prenup According to one tabloid Rihanna wants her money to be protected, which upsets A$AP Rocky, who thinks that the singer has doubts about their relationship’s strength. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP rocky Their relationship?
CELEBRITIES
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

