Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know
TPMS service and successful TPMS programs are made possible by managing the important details. Consistent practices like testing the system prior to touching it, changing out service kits every time a tire is removed from the wheel, making sure your programming tools remain up to date and using high-quality products will make the difference between an inefficient TPMS program and a profitable, effective one. One of those small details that shouldn’t be overlooked is using proper torque practices when assembling the sensor.www.tirereview.com
