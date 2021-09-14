CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

By Jacki Lutz
Tire Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPMS service and successful TPMS programs are made possible by managing the important details. Consistent practices like testing the system prior to touching it, changing out service kits every time a tire is removed from the wheel, making sure your programming tools remain up to date and using high-quality products will make the difference between an inefficient TPMS program and a profitable, effective one. One of those small details that shouldn’t be overlooked is using proper torque practices when assembling the sensor.

www.tirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tire Review

Video: Navigating the Ignition Coil Connector

Always check the wiring diagram to confirm the connections to the coil. This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products. Two-wire ignition coils use an externally mounted module, or power stage, for controlling the primary current. To scope this signal, you can tap into the circuit, but make sure you...
CARS
motor1.com

EV charging in 2021: What you need to know

Thanks for joining us for another episode in the I Speak Electric Series! Today we’re going to hit the pause button and take stock of where we are with EV charging in the year 2021. Where we’ve come from. It’s worth taking a step back for a moment and reminding...
CARS
hngn.com

Electronics as a Hobby: What You Need to Know

Adopting electronics as a hobby can feel a little overwhelming for beginners. All the different tools, equipment, gadgets, and symbols can seem like an alien language that's impossible to understand. However, once you get past the initial stage, you might begin to realize that electronics isn't as difficult as you first thought.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torque#Tpms
topgear.com

Rolls-Royce has made a 300mph electric jet

Spirit of Innovation aircraft flies for an entire 15 minutes ahead of a world record attempt. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ever heard anyone say that ‘planes will never be electric’ before reeling off phrases like...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tom's Guide

What is Tesla Autopilot? Everything you need to know

Autopilot is Tesla’s breakout technology. It’s the feature that put autonomous driving systems on the map and showed us what cars can be capable of. But it can be quite a confusing topic, especially if you’re not up to date on autonomous driving. So what is Autopilot exactly, why is...
CARS
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
Tire Review

Nokian Introduces TR Forest 2 Tractor Tire

Nokian Tyres has unveiled its Nokian TR Forest 2 tractor tire, which has been renewed with new features for light- and medium-weight forestry tractors, the company said. The tire combines decades of forestry experience with the latest tire technology, offering good value for light- and medium-weight tractors in forestry, landscaping and light mulching work, according to the company.
INDUSTRY
Tire Review

WIX Uses Pur-Air Technology to Filter Virus Aerosols

WIX Filters has unveiled its WIX XP cabin air filters, which feature Pur-Air technology that filters virus aerosols as well as odors and allergens, the company said. Donald Chilton, director of product management at Mann+Hummel, said the company is focused on technologies that “scrub odors, filter allergens and, now, captures virus aerosol particles.”
ELECTRONICS
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Tire Review

Falken Tire Plans Three New Product Launches for 2022

A new rugged-terrain tire, drive tire and all-season UHP tire – which Falken leadership says pushes the limits of performance – will be launching next year for the Falken brand as it looks to refresh its product lines. The leadership team of Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) debuted its 2022 parade of products at its dealer meeting amid the mountainous landscape of Snowmass Village, Colorado, just outside of Aspen, on Sept. 13.
CARS
BGR.com

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can...
ELECTRONICS
Tire Review

ASE Offers T-Series, E-Series Tests for Truck Service Certification

Designed to identify and recognize medium and heavy truck technicians who demonstrate knowledge of the skills necessary to diagnose, service and repair different systems of Class 4 through Class 8 trucks and tractors, ASE offers eight T-Series certification tests. The tests include gasoline engines (T1); diesel engines (T2); drivetrain (T3); brakes (T4); suspension and steering (T5); electrical/electronic systems (T6); heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) (T7); and preventive maintenance inspection (T8). Those who are certified in tests T2–T8 are recognized as ASE-Certified Master medium-heavy truck technicians.
CARS
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Tire Review

How Text-to-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

Finance can be a huge headache for shop owners. It’s important to get paid for the work you do, but there can be significant challenges to collecting the payment when the repair is completed. Have you ever looked across the counter and wondered, “Is this transaction going to be a dream or a nightmare?”
TECHNOLOGY
Tire Review

Hankook Tire Announces Price Increase

Hankook Tire America announced a price increase, effective Nov. 1, for Hankook and Laufenn passenger, light truck and commercial truck tires. Products are subject to an increase of up to 6% and will vary by product within each brand portfolio. The company said the increases are a result of factors...
ECONOMY
Tire Review

Video: Evaluating Your Labor Rate

Vic Tarasik of Shop Owner Coach explains how to find and set your ideal labor rate. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper. Hiring and retaining exceptional talent is critical to any tire dealer business. To do so, it’s important to set a competitive labor rate.
Tire Review

Double Coin Tires Announces September Program

Double Coin and CMA have announced their special September program for off-the-road (OTR) and industrial (IND) tire dealers across the nation. To support the September program, Double Coin has increased tire distribution to its network of warehouses. The company has also expanded warehousing in Thailand for additional OTR and IND tire capacity and has secured available ocean freight space through its long-standing partnerships with established carriers.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy