CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Harry Styles shares a steamy snog with Florence Pugh in first look at new film directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde

By Fay Leyfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

HARRY Styles shares a passionate kiss with Florence Pugh in the first look at their new film - directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The former One Direction singer plays Jack in the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, while Florence appears as his wife Alice who becomes suspicious that the company he owns has a very dark secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCGXz_0bvlCVDN00
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh share a passionate kiss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlFO3_0bvlCVDN00
Harry is dating the film's director Olivia Wilde Credit: BackGrid

Set in the 1950s, the trailer oozes glamour and tension - as well as a very steamy make-out session.

Florence, 25, is seen lounging by the pool in a chic gingham swimsuit and Harry, 27, brings the sex factor dressed in a tuxedo suit.

The film, which started shooting in 2020, was of course where Harry and Olivia, 37, met and hit it off.

Olivia - who admitted she did a victory dance when Harry signed up to do the film - has been full of praise for her man.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she gushed: "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.

"Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack' . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. #dontworrydarling."

Harry and Olivia were first pictured holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding, and have since been seen arriving back at Harry’s LA home together.

And it appears things are already serious for the musician-turned-actor, 26, and Hollywood A-lister Olivia, 36.

According to People, the pair "seem very serious" and "spend all their time together".

A source claims: "She is also very happy with Harry.

Director and actress Olivia shares two children with her ex, 45-year-old Jason Sudekis - Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

Olivia and Jason announced their split at the end of last year - revealing they secretly broke off their engagement at the start of 2020, but kept it under wraps for months.

They had been together since 2013 after meeting when Jason worked on Saturday Night Live.

Harry has previously dated a string of women including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and most recently, model Camille Rowe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yv13W_0bvlCVDN00
Florence and Harry play a married couple in Don't Worry Darling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STrJQ_0bvlCVDN00
Olivia has gushed about working with Harry Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnbAL_0bvlCVDN00
The former One Direction singer has now made a name for himself as an actor Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 02077824220 .

We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours.

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Wore the Most Dramatic Dress Ever at the 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy looked every inch the star on the red carpet at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. The Queen's Gambit actress wore a yellow Dior dress with a cream-colored halter. Her hair, woven into a glamorous high bun styled by Gregory Russell, matched the gown's warm golden tone, and she finished off the look with a bold red lip and glamorous silver jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
film-book.com

DON’T WORRY DARLING (2022): Olivia Wilde Film Scores Release Date

Actress turned filmmaker Olivia Wilde‘s new film, Don’t Worry Darling, has secured a release date of Sept. 23, 2022. When Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed comedy, Booksmart, opened in May of 2019, audiences discovered Wilde was a filmmaker to contend with. Her new star studded thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, will be positioned as an awards contender when it is released on Sept. 23, 2022.
MOVIES
Elle

Don't Worry Darling: Everything We Know About the Film Starring Harry Styles

The film that brought Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles together is finally inching toward a release. And if the trailer is any indication, it's going to cause quite a stir when it arrives. Don't Worry Darling is ostensibly about a 1950s-era American couple living in a utopian community, and the...
MOVIES
/Film

Don't Worry Darling: Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Furiously Make Out In Olivia Wilde's Psychological Thriller

Between Greta Gerwig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Olivia Wilde, I couldn't be more thrilled about this great-actor-to-surprisingly-great-filmmaker pipeline in recent years. Gerwig has quickly established herself as one of the best and most in-demand writer/directors in the business right now and Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" recently premiered to positive reactions at the Venice Film Festival. After debuting with the very well-received comedy "Booksmart" in 2019, Wilde is now flexing her genre muscles with the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Camille Rowe
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Olivia Wilde
UPI News

Olivia Wilde gives first look at 'Don't Worry Darling' thriller

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde is giving a glimpse of her new film Don't Worry Darling. The 37-year-old actress and director shared a teaser and release date for the psychological thriller Monday on Instagram. The preview introduces Florence Pugh as Alice, a 1950s housewife who discovers her loving husband,...
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

What We Know of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles's Relationship So Far

When photographs of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde holding hands hit the internet, it seemed as though the world was desperate to find out everything they could about the fledgling couple. Here, we round up what we know so far about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship. September 2020: Harry...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Olivia Wilde Is "Very Proud" of Harry Styles and "Can't Wait" to Join Him on Tour

It's the "Little Things" that keep Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde smitten with each other. Since confirming their romance in January, the Grammy winner and Booksmart director have continued to prove their love is the real deal. Whether they're enjoying a Pda-filled vacation or working together on Olivia's Don't Worry Darling feature film, the duo's relationship is clearly "Golden." Just this past weekend, the 37-year-old star showed her support for the former One Direction musician when she made a surprise appearance at his Las Vegas concert, where he kicked off his Love On Tour. It may have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Sun Showbiz
Billboard

Here's When You Can See Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Wilde also posted a brief video teaser while announcing the thriller's September 2022 release date. New Line and Warner Bros. have a set a theatrical release date for Don’t Worry Darling, the all-star thriller directed by Olivia Wilde. The movie will open Sept. 23, 2022, the studio announced Monday (Sept....
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Tom Holland leaves three flirty fire emojis for girlfriend Zendaya as she shares sizzling red carpet look from the Venice International Film Festival

Tom Holland couldn't resist voicing his admiration for his girlfriend Zendaya's incredible beauty. On Friday, the 25-year-old Euphoria star shared a trio of stunning snaps from the Dune premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. And the 25-year-old British actor apparently loved the look as he left three fire emojis...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remain inseparable as they arrive at Venice Film Festival in sensational style... with the chivalrous actor helping his chic girlfriend board a water taxi

They broke off their engagement 17 years ago before thrilling fans around the globe with a romantic reunion. And Jennifer Lopez and her renewed love Ben Affleck are showing no signs of cooling down as they touched down at the 78th Venice Film Festival on Thursday. The Love Don't Cost...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Will Kirk shares first look at new show – but fans are concerned

Will Kirk is one of The Repair Shop's most popular presenters, so it's no wonder that viewers have loved seeing him on TV more recently for shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and Morning Live. But it is seems that while the restoration expert's fans are delighted with his growing TV...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Olivia Wilde Unveils First Look At Her New Line Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ & Sets Release Date

Today Independent Spirit Award winning-filmmaker Olivia Wilde announced the release date for her upcoming New Line horror drama Don’t Worry Darling of Sept. 23, 2022 on her social media handles. It’s a long away off, but don’t be surprised if this highly anticipated return by Booksmart director makes a big splash in next year’s fall film festival troika. Don’t Worry Darling will receive a theatrical release. Already scheduled on the weekend of Sept. 23-25, 2022 is United Artists horror movie Dark Harvest and Dreamworks Animation and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Don’t Worry Darling centers around a 1950’s housewife living with her husband in...
MOVIES
Las Vegas Sun

Harry Styles and his fans share in the love at his long-awaited return to the stage

The oncoming lovefest became apparent well before British singer-songwriter Harry Styles took the stage Saturday for a concert at filled-to-the-brim MGM Grand Garden Arena. While stagehands were setting up for Styles after Las Vegas-born singer Jenny Lewis finished her opening set, Styles’ song “Don’t Let Me Go” started playing on the loudspeakers overhead. The high-pitched screams of fans soon turned into a sing-along: throughout the arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
265K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy