Tunisian wildfires scorch poor region’s cork industry

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

JENDOUBA, Tunisia (Reuters) – For cork collector Khaled Warhani, the wildfires that devastated part of northern Tunisia’s lush woodland this summer were a warning of how the changing climate will hurt his livelihood. Though the fires were far worse in neighbouring Algeria, the blaze that raged through the forested hills...

