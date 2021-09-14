Roseland Library Re-Opens at New Temporary Location

A new home for the Roseland Regional Library has opened up but it’s only temporary. The new location was opened Monday at 470 Sebastopol Road. The last time Roseland had an in-person library was in March of 2020. The library features new furniture and a larger selection of books, as well as a Community space. It will be open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday with varying hours. The search does continue for a more permanent location as the lease of the 4,500-square-foot building is for six years.