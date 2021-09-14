CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseland, CA

Roseland Library Re-Opens at New Temporary Location

ksro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new home for the Roseland Regional Library has opened up but it’s only temporary. The new location was opened Monday at 470 Sebastopol Road. The last time Roseland had an in-person library was in March of 2020. The library features new furniture and a larger selection of books, as well as a Community space. It will be open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday with varying hours. The search does continue for a more permanent location as the lease of the 4,500-square-foot building is for six years.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseland, CA
Local
California Government
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Roseland Library Re Opens#Community

Comments / 0

Community Policy