From 15th September, all PS5 owners will be able to expand their internal storage if they don’t mind forking out some money for a compatible SSD. It’s been a long time coming. Never before have we had to delete games so often to make room for new ones. But with the PS5 having less than 1TB as standard, it’s hardly surprising. Buying and installing an SSD to expand the amount of internal storage is something a lot of PS5 owners will be keen to do, then. But working out which SSD are compatible can be a bit of pain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO