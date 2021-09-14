A New Speedway Fuel Center Starting Construction Soon
A new Speedway fuel center, to be located at the former Wendy’s restaurant in Hogansville, will be starting construction soon. The City Council has approved Speedway’s sign variance request at the end of 2020. The new Speedway fuel center will include a new 4,608-square-foot, 24-hour convenience store, eight fuel islands under a canopy in front of the store, and four commercial truck fuel islands under another canopy behind the store.thecitymenus.com
