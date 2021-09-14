CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Conversation: José González on the Intentional Directness of “Local Valley”

Cover picture for the articleJosé González’s music has always seemed more heart than head. Put on one of his records and you’ll soon be floating downstream, the current of elliptical guitars and feathery vocals whisking you away from intention and into intuition, a place where individual songs are less important than the tide of quiet warmth into which you helplessly succumb. But perhaps that’s always been his most impressive trick: lulling listeners into security before nudging them in the ribs with a pillow, slowly shedding the blinds, and waking them up with a whisper. González’s newest record, Local Valley, finds the singer-songwriter amplifying that whisper into—if not a full-throated shout—something far more immediate and direct than ever before.

Swedish singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jose Gonzalez carves out intimate song sketches that share his proficiency and passion. Both on his own and with his sometimes ensemble Junip, he makes music that offers a luminous glow even within an intimate embrace. A masterful musician, his playing combines the mastery of a Segovia with vocals that echo the shared solitude and circumspect of Nick Drake. His is a tapestry of texture and finesse, stunning in scope and yet intimate and introspective, all immersed in a genial folkish noir.
