In Conversation: José González on the Intentional Directness of “Local Valley”

José González’s music has always seemed more heart than head. Put on one of his records and you’ll soon be floating downstream, the current of elliptical guitars and feathery vocals whisking you away from intention and into intuition, a place where individual songs are less important than the tide of quiet warmth into which you helplessly succumb. But perhaps that’s always been his most impressive trick: lulling listeners into security before nudging them in the ribs with a pillow, slowly shedding the blinds, and waking them up with a whisper. González’s newest record, Local Valley, finds the singer-songwriter amplifying that whisper into—if not a full-throated shout—something far more immediate and direct than ever before.