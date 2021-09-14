National reactions: Peyton and Eli Manning get rave reviews for MNF broadcast
Peyton and Eli Manning watched a Monday Night Football game together (via video call) for the first time since 1993 as the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders capped Week 1 with a thriller.
While there had to be some watching on the traditional broadcast on ESPN, it seemed like most of the football world was tuning in to see what the brothers had to say.
It was a fun and creative show that will hopefully continue to only get better in time. Even so, many across the country still had many good things to say about their debut.
With that, here are some of the top national reactions to the Manning bros broadcast of Monday Night Football:
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports
Jim Irsay, Colts owner
Boston Connor, The Pat McAfee Show
The Athletic
PFT, Barstool Sports
Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire
Zak Keefer, The Athletic
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
Tommy Beers, Forbes
Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Gump Cathcart, The Pat McAfee Show
Matthew Berry, ESPN
Brooke Pryor, ESPN
George Stoia III, Denver Post
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
Phil Mickelson, PGA professional
Comments / 0