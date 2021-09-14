CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National reactions: Peyton and Eli Manning get rave reviews for MNF broadcast

By Nick Wojton
 7 days ago
Peyton and Eli Manning watched a Monday Night Football game together (via video call) for the first time since 1993 as the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders capped Week 1 with a thriller.

While there had to be some watching on the traditional broadcast on ESPN, it seemed like most of the football world was tuning in to see what the brothers had to say.

It was a fun and creative show that will hopefully continue to only get better in time. Even so, many across the country still had many good things to say about their debut.

With that, here are some of the top national reactions to the Manning bros broadcast of Monday Night Football:

Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus

Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports

Jim Irsay, Colts owner

Boston Connor, The Pat McAfee Show

The Athletic

PFT, Barstool Sports

Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

Zak Keefer, The Athletic

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Tommy Beers, Forbes

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Gump Cathcart, The Pat McAfee Show

Matthew Berry, ESPN

Brooke Pryor, ESPN

George Stoia III, Denver Post

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

Phil Mickelson, PGA professional

