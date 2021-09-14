Instagram acknowledges app can harm teens' self-esteem in response to report
Facebook recognizes how harmful its photo-sharing app, Instagram, can be for teen girls' self-esteem, according to company documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Researchers tapped by the tech giant to examine the app's impact on young users' mental health over the past three years found that 32% of teen girls who "felt bad about their bodies" said Instagram made the issue worse, according to WSJ.www.foxbusiness.com
