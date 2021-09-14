Crews progressing on wildfires across Northern CA, Dixie Fire nears 1M acres
Firefighters are making progress in their long battles against the massive wildfires continuing to scorch Northern California. Rain in the Lake Almanor area and overall quiet weather helped crews keep the 960,000 acre Dixie Fire from spreading further into the Grizzly Peak area on Monday. Weather is expected to become hotter and drier as the week goes on. The blaze, which has burned for two months and is the second biggest in state history, is now 75% contained.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0