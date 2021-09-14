CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Crews progressing on wildfires across Northern CA, Dixie Fire nears 1M acres

By KCBS Radio Staff
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are making progress in their long battles against the massive wildfires continuing to scorch Northern California. Rain in the Lake Almanor area and overall quiet weather helped crews keep the 960,000 acre Dixie Fire from spreading further into the Grizzly Peak area on Monday. Weather is expected to become hotter and drier as the week goes on. The blaze, which has burned for two months and is the second biggest in state history, is now 75% contained.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather#Acre#Sacramento Valley#Firefighters#The Hopkins Fire

Comments / 0

Community Policy